Cairo, Egypt: AMAN Holding, a portfolio company of Raya Holding and a fully-fledged fintech company in Egypt, has signed a cooperation agreement with Habitat for Humanity Egypt (HFHE) to launch a pilot housing improvement finance program aimed at supporting low- and middle-income households and enhancing housing conditions in some of the most underserved communities in Upper Egypt.

The program, titled “Empowering Housing Improvements for Low-Income Households in Egypt through FinTech Solutions,” will be implemented as a one-year pilot in the governorates of Minya and Assiut, under an innovative financing model that combines digital solutions with technical expertise in housing and community development.

This partnership reflects the complementary strengths of both parties, leveraging AMAN’s leadership in financial technology and consumer finance, alongside Habitat for Humanity Egypt’s specialized expertise in housing improvement, community development, and financial inclusion.

Under the agreement, AMAN Consumer Finance will develop and offer a dedicated installment-based housing improvement finance product, supported by an integrated digital platform that connects beneficiaries with a network of trusted building materials suppliers, contractors, and certified service providers, ensuring easy access to reliable and affordable solutions. In turn, Habitat for Humanity Egypt will provide technical assistance, implement community engagement activities, and conduct field research to assess the needs of the targeted communities, ensuring the quality, relevance, and sustainability of housing interventions.

The program will enable beneficiary households to carry out essential home improvements, including structural repairs, water and sanitation connections, electrical works, flooring, carpentry, painting, as well as energy-efficient solutions such as solar panels, contributing to improved living conditions and enhanced housing stability.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Khaled Shahin Senior Commercial Director for Aman Holding, said: “At AMAN, we believe that the role of financial technology goes beyond providing access to finance; it serves as a powerful tool for improving people’s quality of life. Through this collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Egypt, we are leveraging FinTech solutions to enable households to meet their essential housing needs in a digital, accessible, and responsible manner creating sustainable social impact and reinforcing our commitment to supporting underserved communities.”

“This partnership reflects our commitment to making decent housing more accessible and affordable for low- and middle-income families,” said Eng. Ashraf Eid, National Director of Habitat for Humanity Egypt. “By combining technical expertise with innovative financial solutions, we aim to deliver tangible improvements in living conditions and create a scalable model for housing finance in Upper Egypt.”

About AMAN Holding:

AMAN Holding - a portfolio company of Raya Holding and the most integrated fintech group in Egypt encompassing “AMAN Electronic Payment Technology,” “AMAN for Financial Services,” “AMAN for Project Finance,” “AMAN Consumer Finance”, and “AMAN Securitization,” is among the first companies in Egypt working towards the Egyptian state's vision of digital transformation and financial inclusion. AMAN Group has developed an integrated Egyptian model that leverages promising opportunities in the non-banking financial technology sector. The company offers over 2,000 affordable and high-quality financial services to citizens with no bank accounts, aiming to help them achieve self-sufficiency. In a short period, each of these companies has emerged as a leader in its respective field, advancing the non-banking financial sector and introducing numerous innovative services and products.

About Habitat for Humanity Egypt

Habitat for Humanity Egypt (HFHE) is part of the global Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI) network and has been operating in Egypt since 1989. The organization currently works in more than 40 communities across five governorates, in partnership with local organizations and community members.

HFHE’s work focuses on housing microfinance for home improvements, the construction of safe and decent homes for the most vulnerable families, strengthening communities’ resilience to climate change, enhancing housing market systems including digital housing finance solutions and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship within the housing sector to improve access to adequate housing for those most in need.