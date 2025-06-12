India is in touch with China to bring "predictability in supply chain for trade" following China's curbs on rare earths exports, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

China's curbs on some rare earth exports have rocked the global auto industry, with companies warning of severe supply chain disruptions. Maruti Suzuki, India's top carmaker, has cut near-term production targets for its maiden electric vehicle because of rare earths shortages, Reuters reported this week.

"We are in touch with the Chinese side, both here in Delhi as also in Beijing, to bring predictability in supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Writing by Chris Thomas; Editing by Aidan Lewis)