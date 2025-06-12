Knowledge E, a leading provider of training and research services and solutions based in Dubai, is excited to announce that it has partnered with Sulitest, a global social enterprise focused on measuring and developing sustainability education.

The partnership allows Knowledge E to better support higher education institutions on their journey towards impactful teaching. Particularly, Sulitest is committed to SDG 4.7 which aims to ‘ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and competence necessary to promote sustainable development’. Sulitest has garnered plenty of support from universities, the United Nations, as well as individuals. In alignment with that goal, Sulitest has developed TASK™ (The Assessment of Sustainability Knowledge), a valuable resource that enables the measurement of sustainability knowledge among professionals and students alike.

With more than 12 years of experience working with regional and global education institutes, Knowledge E understands the intricate challenges that face universities as they set and work to achieve their sustainability milestones. Founder and CEO of Knowledge E, Kamran Kardan, explains, ‘By measuring sustainability literacy across their institution, universities and research centres are empowered to make accurately informed decisions which help plan, streamline, and drive their sustainability efforts and initiatives more effectively. We comprehend the vital need for such a tool and are therefore delighted to be partnering with Sulitest for this cause.’

TASK™ facilitates not only the identification of potential knowledge gaps but also allows institutions to measure knowledge acquisition across various sustainability metrics, while also offering a sustainability certificate to each participant. The assessment, which includes 112 multiple-choice questions, requires around 80 minutes to complete and offers scoring across three key areas: ‘Earth Systems’, ‘Human Welfare’, and ‘Levers of Opportunity. With the detailed, curated results obtained through TASK™, institutions are better positioned to clearly share their sustainability education impact with prospective students, rankings, accreditation bodies, and the community at large.

“In the journey toward embedding sustainability in education, many institutions struggle with a lack of guidance and capacity-building resources. That’s why we are especially excited to partner with Knowledge E, whose deep expertise and regional presence make them an ideal ally in supporting universities and educational bodies. Through this collaboration, we hope to empower more educators and decision-makers to make informed, impactful changes,” stated Aurelien Decamps, Co-Founder of Sulitest.

Many institutions have already experienced the significant impact that collaborative effort can have on advancing sustainability initiatives. Organisations interested in incorporating TASK™ into their sustainability education strategies are encouraged to contact Knowledge E for expert guidance on how TASK™ can be integrated into broader institutional strategies. Eligible partners may benefit from preferential pricing.

About Knowledge E

Established in 2012 and head-quartered in Dubai, Knowledge E supports more than 200 clients across the education sector from government entities to individual universities. Knowledge E’s varied solutions and services allow it to comprehensively support its clients in attaining their national and/or institutional goals. In line with its vision of developing ‘a more knowledgeable world’, Knowledge E offers capacity building and training, expert consultancy, publishing services, information resources, digital library solutions, and research support services.

About Sulitest

Sulitest aims to mainstream sustainability literacy, empowering individuals and organizations to make impactful decisions for a sustainable future. For over a decade, Sulitest has provided institutions with tools and data to enhance their ability to improve learners' sustainability literacy. In 2023, Sulitest launched TASK™, the first online certificate to assess sustainability knowledge levels among cohorts in a robust, relevant, and comparable manner. So far, 45,000 assessments have been taken in over 80 institutions across 20 countries.

About TASK™

TASK™ (The Assessment of Sustainability Knowledge) is a robust measurement tool on an individual's knowledge of sustainability. It provides a certificate that can be used on a CV or LinkedIn profile. It also provides relevant data for measuring, monitoring and steering sustainability education at the level of an organization. In addition, the detailed and aggregated results make it possible to provide reliable and comparable data on the sustainability knowledge level of a cohort (students or employees) to external stakeholders (accreditation, ranking, etc.). TASK™ is composed of 112 questions organized according to the Sulitest Knowledge Matrix inspired by the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the work on planetary boundaries (Steffen, W. et al. - 2015), and that on the Doughnut Economics (Raworth, 2017). It questions the multiple interactions between the dimensions of sustainability and the impact of human-made systems.

TASK™ is featured in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, QS Sustainability Ranking, and AASHE STARS. Leading networks and accreditations like AACSB, EFMD and PRME also recognise the tool as a driver of positive change.