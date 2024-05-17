Dubai, UAE: In line with the efforts of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to strengthen its position as a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received a high-level delegation from PowerChina to discuss cooperation in different areas of energy and water.

The visiting delegation included Peng Gang, Vice President of PowerChina-Intl and President of PowerChina MENA; Gao Fei, Vice President of PowerChina MENA; Chen Yunpeng, Vice President of SEPCOIII, a subsidiary of PowerChina; and Hong Li, Chief Representative of PowerChina in UAE.

The discussions centered on potential collaboration areas, including renewable energy projects, smart grid solutions, water infrastructure development, and joint research and development initiatives. Both parties expressed desire for strategic collaboration to pave the way for future joint ventures.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA's commitment to sustainability and innovation, particularly in alignment with the outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of the required energy from clean energy sources by 2050

PowerChina, renowned for its expertise in clean energy, water infrastructure, and sustainable development, expressed interest in collaborating with DEWA to explore new ventures and exchange knowledge and expertise in the energy and water sectors.