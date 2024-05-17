Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully launched the 2024 edition of its acclaimed Growth Series, aimed at fostering the development of startups and SMEs within its vibrant business community.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our Growth Series is designed to enrich our growing community by offering access to some of the region’s leading business minds. The series encourages participants to come together, exchange knowledge, network, and leave with actionable insights that will assist in the thriving and expansion of their enterprises. RAKEZ is committed to fostering a dynamic environment where entrepreneurs and business leaders can find both inspiration and practical tools to drive their success.”

The series kicked off with an enlightening event titled, ‘How small incremental changes can have a big impact on your bottom line’. This inaugural session targeted new businesses grappling with stagnant growth and missed opportunities, offering them a platform to learn and implement proven strategies for unlocking their true potential and achieving sustainable success. Industry experts shared their insights on how companies could significantly increase their leads, double their sales, and boost annual revenue without additional spending on marketing or advertising.

Covering a broad range of essential topics including startup success, profit acceleration, AI optimisation, business funding, and scaling strategies, expert speakers at the event provided participants with practical insights that could dramatically transform the growth trajectory of their businesses. Here’s what the participants had to say:

Ahmed Ismail, Partner at Al Wali Trading said, “The session offered effective strategies to enhance customer relationships and outperform competitors despite our cash flow challenges. I’m excited to apply what I’ve learned to improve our operations. The welcoming atmosphere at RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre and the practical lessons that its community events provide are invaluable for networking and business education.”

Atif Mukhtar, Projects Director at A M Project Development Consultants said, “This event successfully addressed the challenges of connecting with decision-makers in the corporate world. I gained insights into the importance of focusing on profitability through incremental improvements and will integrate these strategies into both my professional and personal life.”

Marwa Bouka, Deputy Managing Director at R.M Team said, “The session was perfectly balanced, providing crucial reminders about business management and marketing techniques. The profit acceleration simulator particularly highlighted the benefits of marginal improvements. It was a reflective and productive session, offering substantial food for thought as we continue to grow our business.”

RAKEZ Growth Series has more events in the pipeline, under the theme of business growth and sustainability.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 23,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.