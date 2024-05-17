Dubai, UAE – BESIX proudly announces that DMCC’s Uptown Tower has earned three prestigious accolades at this year's Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) Awards of Excellence.

Uptown Tower, an integral and impressive part of Dubai's skyline, reflects DMCC's strategic vision to enhance the architectural landscape of Dubai and set new standards in smart, sustainable urban planning. For BESIX, the tower marks a significant milestone in its ongoing effort to transform the construction landscape, ensuring the integration of aesthetic appeal with environmental responsibility.

Awards Received:

Best Tall Building by Height (300 meters and above)

Best Tall Building by Region (Middle East & Africa)

Excellence in Construction

Innovative and Sustainable Features:

Innovative Construction Technologies: Featuring 27 elevators, including the first installation of Schindler 7000 double-deck elevators in the Middle East and a pioneering robotic system for elevator installation.

Sustainability Efforts: Home to the world's largest solar power installation on a construction site and aiming for LEED Gold certification, the tower showcases BESIX's commitment to environmental stewardship.

Efficiency and Safety in Design: The integration of advanced digital tools such as IoT, ProperGate, and Sablono enhanced efficiency and safety during the construction phase, even amidst challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resource Efficiency: The tower's water-saving systems were integrated to encourage responsible resource use while its segmentation into residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces optimizes energy efficiency.

Safety and Workforce Management: BESIX maintained a strong safety record throughout the construction of Uptown Tower, underscoring the company's rigorous safety protocols and commitment to the wellbeing of its workforce. At its peak, the project saw daily participation from 3,300 workers, demonstrating robust management and coordination.

Construction Scale: The project involved the installation of 8,542 glass panels and at its peak, saw 3,300 workers on-site daily. Over 23,000 concrete trucks delivered approximately 140,000 cubic meters of concrete, alongside some 30,000 tonnes of steel used for reinforcement, illustrating the project's substantial scale and the complex logistical operations involved.

The CTBUH Awards ceremony will take place in London this September.

A Commitment to Excellence

"Partnering with DMCC allowed the realization of this challenging project. These awards from CTBUH not only recognize the tower’s architectural and engineering feats but also underscore our collective commitment to excellence." ~ Jean-Pol Bouharmont, Managing Director, BESIX Middle East

"The success of Uptown Tower at the CTBUH Awards of Excellence is a testament to the powerful synergy and exceptional skills showcased by the collaborative team from BESIX, DMCC, and their representatives." ~ Wassim Hijazi, Senior Project Manager, BESIX Middle East

About BESIX

Established in 1965, BESIX stands as a distinguished Belgian construction company with a robust presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Known for its exemplary track record in delivering sophisticated projects, BESIX has been instrumental in transforming the region’s landscape through a commitment to innovation and sustainability. With unparalleled dedication and expertise, BESIX continues to set industry benchmarks, solidifying its position as a top-tier leader in the construction sector. For more info: www.BESIX.com / www.sixconstruct.com

