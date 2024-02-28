Kuwait City, Kuwait — Kuwait Telecommunications Company, one of the top telecom operators in Kuwait, has announced successful transformation of its customer support operations, resulting in an unprecedented 400% reduction in customer response time. The telecom company could bring in this major transformation with the seamless integration and deployment of the IT Service Management (ITSM) solution by leading enterprise IT management company, ManageEngine. This is a remarkable achievement for Kuwait Telecommunications Company, in its commitment to provide exceptional service to its growing customer base of more than 2.4 million.

With the significant influx of customer support requests, and with manual IT operations, Kuwait Telecommunications company was struggling to address customer concerns. The company recognized the need for a cutting-edge solution to expedite response time and enhance operational efficiency. Implementation of ManageEngine’s ITSM solution has proven to be instrumental in achieving a fivefold increase in response time and empowered the company with visibility to make informed, data-driven decisions.

“One of the perennial challenges for us is to ensure the IT infrastructure keeps up with the demands of the telecommunication market, as the technology used is always changing. For the customer support team, this means having an IT infrastructure that can adapt to changing customer needs and market dynamics,” said Saud Al Akili, head of customer support at Kuwait Telecommunications Company. “Dealing with sensitive customer information and ensuring data security and compliance was paramount, and meeting these requirements without disrupting operations was a continuous challenge.”

Prior to this deployment, Kuwait Telecommunications Company's IT support team relied on manual IT operations for tracking and managing support requests from the customers' end. "This can lead to disorganized and inefficient processes, making it challenging to prioritize and resolve issues in a timely manner,” said Saud Al Akili. As the organization grew, it became all the more important for an effective ITSM system to be put in place to cater to the delivery of services more effectively and with less downtime.

After evaluating various solutions, Kuwait Telecommunications Company selected ServiceDesk Plus based on the solution’s ability to effectively streamline workflows and deliver seamless customer service. The company's 's primary concern was data accuracy, security and compliance, since the company needed to ensure that the information of its millions of customers remains secure, accurate and easily accessible even while standardizing and streamlining an ITSM solution, which the ManageEngine team promptly facilitated.

“ManageEngine's ITSM solution ServiceDesk Plus successfully reduced the workload of Kuwait Telecommunications Company's customer support team. Our solution enhanced the team's ability to effectively monitor and resolve problems, enabling early identification of issue patterns and offering solutions for similar issues in the future,” said Prasanna Venkatesh Srinivasan, Regional Manager at ManageEngine.

“The implementation has been a game-changer at Kuwait Telecommunications Company, enhancing workload visibility and reducing overall turnaround time and issue resolution for end users. Remarkably, over 90% of the customer issues were resolved within specified SLAs in the past year. We are convinced by and satisfied with the overall results we have achieved. This is a successful ITSM project—one we can claim as a benchmark in Kuwait,” said Saud Al Akili.

With the successful implementation of ServiceDesk Plus, Kuwait Telecommunications Company has also invested in other ManageEngine products, including OpManager's Enterprise edition, Applications Manager, and Analytics Plus.