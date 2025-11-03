Forums convene regional ESG leaders and mark the launch of Kaplan’s sector-specific, GCC-focused ESG learning pathway

Dubai, UAE – Kaplan Middle East & North Africa (MENA), one of the region’s leading professional learning providers, has successfully hosted two exclusive Sustainability & ESG Forums in Riyadh and Dubai respectively on October 28 and 29, 2025. The two events brought together some of the most influential voices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) leadership from across the globe.

The Riyadh event, held in collaboration with the Financial Academy, the entity responsible for developing human capital capabilities in the financial sector, and the Dubai event, hosted solely by Kaplan MENA, gathered senior decision-makers from government, industry, and finance to address the urgent challenge of transitioning ESG from a compliance exercise to a core business value driver.

A Platform for Action: From Policy to Practicality

Under the theme “Turning Sustainability into a Competitive Advantage: From Cost Center to Value Driver,” both forums featured panel discussions and keynote addresses from globally recognised sustainability and ESG leaders, including executives from ACWA Power, Emirates Global Aluminium, Al Safi Danone, VFS Global, as well as a UN-awarded sustainability expert. Conversations focused on operationalising ESG strategies, future-proofing businesses, and aligning with national visions such as ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ and ‘UAE Net Zero 2050’.

“These forums are more than just conversations; they are accelerators for meaningful change,” said Stuart Whent, Chief Operating Officer at Kaplan MENA. “We are convening the people who have the influence and vision to reshape how sustainability is embedded in our region’s economic future.”

Launching a First-of-its-Kind Sustainability and ESG Education Pathway

At the heart of the forums was the official launch of Kaplan’s Sustainability & ESG Foundations Certificate, an accredited learning program in the region tailored specifically for GCC professionals. This program integrates:

● Regional context, including a module tailored to GCC policy and regulatory frameworks

● Sector-specific pathways, allowing learners to specialise in industries such as finance, energy, and tourism

● Global academic rigour, co-designed with Melina Taprantzi, Founder of Earth & Co. and a UN-awarded ESG expert

“We designed this program to close the gap between ESG intent and credible implementation,” said Melina Taprantzi. “The curriculum bridges global standards with regional realities, ensuring learners walk away with both strategic insight and practical tools.”

Driving Real Change in the Middle East

As more organisations across the Middle East adopt ESG strategies, the need for robust, localised training becomes increasingly urgent. Kaplan’s initiative directly supports national priorities by:

● Enabling better ESG reporting and data quality

● Helping companies access green capital and lower cost of funding

● Creating a scalable, sustainable talent pipeline equipped with verified ESG skills

● Catalysing cross-sector collaboration through high-level convening power

With over 1.2 million learners annually in 27 countries, Kaplan is leveraging its global education expertise to solve one of the region’s most pressing business challenges, which is building ESG capabilities that are credible, relevant, and impactful.

About Kaplan Middle East & North Africa (MENA):

Kaplan partners with businesses, governments, and institutions across the Middle East to deliver professional training, language programs, and university pathways, while actively supporting national initiatives. Leveraging global expertise and local presence, Kaplan provides tailored learning solutions that upskill professionals in finance, leadership, human resources, digital, and business skills.

We design and deliver end-to-end programs for regulators, banks, sovereign wealth funds, and leading enterprises across the region building workforce capabilities, advancing national upskilling, and developing future leaders for the region’s priority sectors.

Kaplan’s five MENA offices are in Dubai (two locations), Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Cairo.

Learn more at kaplanmena.com.

About Kaplan:

Kaplan MENA is part of Kaplan, Inc.,a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions

advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).

About the Financial Academy:

The Financial Academy (FA) has long been a leader in training, career development, and professional certification services for the financial sector in Saudi Arabia. Its offerings cover banking, finance, insurance, and capital markets, aimed at professionals and those seeking a career in these fields. Aligned with the goals of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) and the Kingdom's Vision 2030, FA aims to continuously upgrade the human capital in the financial sector, ensuring a skilled workforce ready to meet industry demands.