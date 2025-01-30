Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) and Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business & Entrepreneurship (MBSC) have signed agreements to foster entrepreneurial skills and leadership excellence in IsDB Member Countries and Muslim Communities.

This collaboration aims to launch two innovative programs: the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program and the Strategic Business Leadership Program. These programs integrate Islamic finance values and instruments to foster economic growth in Member Countries. The programs will be hosted by MBSC and delivered jointly by both institutions.

Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, and Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of MBS College, signed the agreements during a ceremony at the IsDB Headquarters in Jeddah on 29 January 2025.

The Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program is designed to equip participants with the essential skills, knowledge, networks, values and training needed for successful entrepreneurial ventures. The Strategic Business Leadership Program aims to develop the key attributes of entrepreneurial success: personal attributes, including behavior, personality, and capabilities, as well as business attributes such as its structure, goals, and performance management.

Both programs will include a series of interactive workshops, mentorship sessions, and real-world projects. Participants are expected to gain valuable insights into innovative thinking, business planning, and effective problem-solving.

In his comments on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem said, “We are very excited about the partnership with the MBS College. As the knowledge beacon of the IsDB Group, we hope that the joint programs with MBSC will create a new breed of business leaders and entrepreneurs who successfully capitalize on the principles of Islamic finance to stimulate economic progress in their communities. Human capital is our greatest resource, and it is important that we equip our youth with the right tools and skills to face the emerging challenges of the future.”

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of MBSC, said, “This partnership underscores MBSC’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurial leaders who can contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 and beyond. By integrating Islamic finance principles with practical business strategies, these programs will empower participants to address real-world challenges and drive sustainable economic and social value, both within the Kingdom and across IsDB Member Countries.”

For more information about the two programs, please contact Yahya Rehman at yrehman@isdb.org.

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://isdbinstitute.org/

About MBS College

Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty. MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia in both King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.