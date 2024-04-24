Dubai, UAE: Massive Media: Today marks a significant milestone with the public launch of Qardly, a revolutionary friends and family lending app designed to adhere to Shariah principles, providing a halal financial solution for users.

Qardly, meaning 'to lend' in Arabic, is set to redefine the lending landscape by offering a platform that aligns with Islamic finance principles. The app facilitates interest-free loans between friends and family, ensuring financial transactions are conducted ethically and in accordance with Shariah law.

Key Features of Qardly:

Shariah Compliance: Qardly strictly follows Shariah principles, ensuring that financial transactions are free from interest, uncertainty, and exploitation. Transparent and Ethical: Users can create transparent loan agreements, specifying terms and repayment plans, fostering trust and ethical financial dealings. User-Friendly Interface: Qardly's intuitive app interface makes lending and borrowing a seamless experience, emphasizing ease of use for all members of the community. Secure and Private: Qardly prioritizes the security and privacy of users, implementing robust measures to safeguard sensitive financial information. Community-Centric Approach: Focused on fostering a sense of community, Qardly encourages financial support among friends and family, creating a network that values ethical financial practices.

As we embark on this journey, Qardly is committed to promoting financial inclusivity while upholding Islamic values. The soft launch phase allows users to experience the app and provide valuable feedback to enhance the platform further.

Qardly invites individuals to join the soft launch by downloading the app from [App Store/Google Play], contributing to the shaping of an innovative and ethical financial ecosystem.

About Qardly:

Qardly is a pioneering friends and family lending app committed to providing a Shariah-compliant, halal financial solution. With a focus on transparency, ethics, and community, Qardly is set to revolutionize the way individuals lend and borrow money in accordance with Islamic principles.

