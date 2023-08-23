US-based White & Case is ranked among the top 10 law firms worldwide by revenue.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today announced that White & Case LLP (White & Case), ranked among the top 10 law firms globally by revenue, has opened its new premises at DIFC.

The move by White & Case into new premises in the DIFC helps fulfil its goal of streamlining workflows and enhancing performance to deliver high-quality legal solutions tailored to clients' needs. The firm’s new 34,000 sq. ft office at DIFC, is closely aligned with employee and client needs and further supports White & Case’s vision of creating a more sustainable and healthier workplace.

The new workplace has incorporated advanced smart solutions that bring competitive advantages of connected technologies. Sustainable management practices implemented at the new premises are also central to the firm’s strategy to reduce environmental footprint across its operations.

“For decades now, White & Case has worked alongside leading government-owned enterprises and international clients in key industry sectors across MEASA to help them achieve their strategic objectives,” said Abdulwahid Alulama, Head of Middle East and Partner in Corporate and M&A team, White & Case. “Today, we are delighted to unlock new opportunities in DIFC’s thriving financial ecosystem and continue to deliver greater value to our partners and clients. As an organisation committed to doing business responsibly, our move to ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC aligns with our vision of being a ‘greener’ law firm and adheres to the Environmental Management System Framework implemented across our offices worldwide.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “We congratulate White & Case on its move into new DIFC premises. DIFC has long been a catalyst for leading international professional services providers seeking to access talent and growth markets, and it is encouraging to see global law firms like White & Case continue to contribute to Dubai’s economy by unlocking new opportunities in the region and beyond.”

DIFC plays a critical role in leading and shaping the future of finance through innovation, talent attraction, and inclusivity, by creating an environment that fosters growth and development. With

its strategic location and business-friendly policies, DIFC provides an ideal platform for White & Case to expand its operations and cater to a wide range of clients.

The 33rd edition of the Global Financial Centre Index classifies Dubai as one of 10 financial centres in the world ranked as a global leader with a broad and deep offering.

-Ends-

About White & Case LLP

White & Case is a leading global law firm with lawyers in 44 offices across 30 countries. Among the first US-based law firms to establish a truly global presence, it provides counsel and representation in virtually every area of law that affects cross-border business. White & Case clients value both the breadth of the Firm’s global network and the depth of its US, English and local law capabilities in each of its regions, relying on the Firm for their complex cross-border transactions, as well as their representation in arbitration and litigation proceedings.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Omar Nasro

ASDA’A BCW

omar.nasro@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae