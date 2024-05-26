Muscat, Oman - Omantel Innovation Labs is proud to announce its participation at COMEX, Oman’s leading technology and innovation exhibition. This collaboration aims to bolster the local startup ecosystem by providing crucial support, guidance, and resources to budding entrepreneurs in Oman.

During COMEX, Omantel Innovation Labs will host a dedicated hour on the “Tech Startup Stage” from 3-4 pm each day of the event. During this hour, expert mentors will impart valuable knowledge on specialized topics, offering insights crucial for startup success. This initiative will be complemented by dedicated startup clinics at the Omantel Innovation Labs booth (OMANTEL-A3), where mentors and the Omantel Innovation Labs team will provide one-on-one support to local startups.

HH Al Sayyida Ghada Al Said, Senior Manager at Omantel Innovation Labs, stated, “We’re delighted to be working with the COMEX team to provide mentorship and guidance to Oman’s startup ecosystem. COMEX provides an excellent platform to reach entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs, raise awareness of what is available to them through Omantel Innovation Labs and equip them with the right information to increase their probability of success.”

Workshops will be open to all COMEX attendees and will cover a range of topics relevant to today’s entrepreneurial landscape. Amr Baabood, CEO of Arabian Research Bureau - the organizing company of COMEX; Global Technology Show, added, “Omantel Innovation Labs is one of the most prominent entities supporting local startups in Oman, and we’re delighted to partner with them to extend that support through COMEX TECH Startup Pavilion. We look forward to seeing many Omani startups benefit from this engagement and using the knowledge shared to enhance our local startup ecosystem.”

The first day will kick off on Monday, May 27th, with an overview of the Omantel Innovation Labs, where seasoned startup mentors Saif Al Maamari and Haider Al Zaabi will introduce available programs and initiatives, talk through the startup selection process, startup eligibility and the opportunities for funding with Omantel Innovation Labs.

On Day 2, serial entrepreneur Hussain Haji deliver a workshop on “Navigating the Entrepreneurial Path,” where he’ll draw from his extensive experience as an entrepreneur with successful exits to provide insights on how to tackle early challenges, develop sustainable business models, and identify key factors for successful business exits. The workshop will highlight the value of mentorship and its effective uses for business success. Participants of this session will gain valuable knowledge and skills necessary to navigate their entrepreneurial journey and achieve their business objectives.

Day 3 will feature Ameen Al Tajer, the founder and CEO of Infiniteware, an AI powerhouse that caters to global giants, where he’ll deliver a session titled “Using AI to Accelerate Your Startup Journey”. In this workshop, Ameen will advise entrepreneurs on how to use AI to enhance their entrepreneurial endeavors. The session will cover key AI principles, their importance to startups, and practical uses in various fields. Attendees will learn to create and apply AI-driven strategies to improve decision-making and business results. The workshop will also offer insights into the AI ecosystem, including available tools, platforms, and resources for startup AI initiatives.

On the final day, Nelio Leone will deliver “Growth 101 for Scaling Ventures”. Nelio is a full stack growth marketer whose strategies skyrocketed startups to unicorn status, most notably transforming Careem into a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse that caught Uber's eye for a staggering $3.1 billion acquisition. Post-Careem, he embraced the digital nomad lifestyle, enhancing his growth hacking skills and propelling the laundry service Washmen to secure a multi-million-dollar Series B. Today, Nelio dedicates his expertise to mentoring startups, helping them craft marketing strategies that are not only innovative but also drive substantial business growth.

This workshop will equip participants with critical growth marketing strategies for effectively scaling their ventures. By leveraging Nelio's vast expertise, attendees will gain an understanding of basic growth marketing principles and learn how to devise creative, high-impact marketing strategies.

Each mentor will be available at the Omantel Innovation Labs booth, located in the startup zone, right after their talks to provide personalized mentorship to COMEX visitors, supporting startups to advance their ventures and learn about Omantel Innovation Labs' various programs and investment opportunities.

The Omantel Innovation Labs booth will also feature Omani startups from its investment portfolio and the latest cohort.

-Ends-

About Omantel Innovation Labs:

Omantel Innovation Labs was established with the ambition to leverage Omantel’s expertise, partnerships, reach, and access to technology to contribute to Oman Vision 2040 and promote innovation and entrepreneurship in new and emerging technologies. Located in Madinat Al Irfan, the Labs boast a 1,100 square meter dedicated space at the heart of Omantel Headquarters. The Labs manage multiple innovation activities and are an active member of Alaian, an alliance of some of the world’s leading telcos committed to collaborating with the most disruptive startups.

About COMEX:

COMEX is Oman’s premier technology and innovation exhibition, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to showcase the latest advancements and foster collaboration in the tech sector.