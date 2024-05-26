Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest wholesale and retail trade centre, has recently announced the winner of the brand-new Bestune T77 car in the recently concluded “Shop & Win” campaign raffle draw. The campaign, which continued from April 18 to May 18, 2024, was a huge success, with thousands of shoppers participating and increasing their chances of winning by spending BD20 or more at the mall.

The “Shop & Win” campaign was a unique shopping experience that offered shoppers the chance to win and enjoy an amazing shopping experience. By spending BD20 or more, customers received a scratch and win ticket, qualifying them to enter the draw for the Grand Prize. In addition, the promotion included a total of BD5,000 worth of shopping vouchers, making it an additional reason to enjoy the unmatched shopping experience Dragon City Bahrain provides.

On this occasion, the Grand Prize winner, Mr. Salem bin Youssef bin Abdullah Al Shaheen, expressed delight and gratitude to Dragon City Bahrain for its unique and rewarding shopping concept, stating that it is truly exceptional in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC region, and noting that it offers a one-of-a-kind experience that combines great deals with a chance to win big prizes. Mr. Al Shaheen also mentioned that Dragon City Bahrain is his favourite shopping destination, which offers an ideal spot to enjoy spending quality family time while exploring the diverse range of offerings at the mall.

The raffle draw was held on May 21, 2024, under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, to ensure utmost transparency in the process, while a special ceremony was held to present the prize to the winner, in the presence of Dragon City Bahrain officials and the winner’s family members.

It is worth noting that Dragon City Bahrain offers a wide range of products, including fashion, electronics, household goods, and thousands of other quality items offered at the best prices in town. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of dining options in the food court and cafés, providing them with the perfect opportunity to take a break while shopping in a wonderful atmosphere.

