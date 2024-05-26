Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The New Murabba Development Company – Owned by Public Investment Funds, is inviting the world’s leading contractors to take part in bringing its groundbreaking Mukaab to reality. An icon and cornerstone of Riyadh's New Murabba mixed-use development, the Mukaab will feature the latest immersive technologies and will be one of the largest built structures in the world.

2024 is primed to be a year of major progress for this landmark, with the excavation of nearly 5 million cubic meters of material, the award of the permanent piling works slated to commence in Q2 2024, and the tendering of the Raft Foundation and Main Works packages during 2024 — each marking a significant milestone in the destination's progression.

As part of its mission to deliver the Mukaab, New Murabba Development Company seeks to partner with contractors who uphold the highest standards of excellence, safety, worker welfare, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of delivery. Applying contractors should share New Murabba’s bold vision, and be qualified to apply advanced approaches and methodologies that will ensure the development's success and breathe life into the architectural marvel that the Mukaab represents.

This invitation extends to globally recognized contractors specialized in large-scale construction developments that cover the full spectrum of the project delivery lifecycle, from the enabling work stage through to the construction and handover stages.

Additionally, New Murabba Development Company seeks the interest of leading international, regional, and KSA-based contractors specialized in long-span structural steel works, large-scale design-build façade developments, expansive public realm constructions, critical infrastructure, and pioneering technology developments.

Contractors interested in contributing to the delivery of this innovative destination, which symbolizes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage and commitment to innovation, are encouraged to visit the New Murabba Development Company website for more information. Firms can register their interest through the New Murabba Development Company Vendor Registration page at https://newmurabba.com/en/partner-with-us/partner-overview/become-our-vendor/.

By partnering with New Murabba Development Company, contractors will have an outstanding opportunity to contribute to a development that is set to become an international symbol of architectural and construction excellence. Partnering with New Murabba Development Company to bring the Mukaab to life will involve taking part in a legacy that will stand the test of time and inspire the Kingdom’s future generations. Once completed, the Mukaab will be one of the largest built structures in the world (measuring 400 meters in height, width, and length).