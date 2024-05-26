Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, has recently announced the commencement of construction works in Marina Bay, a prominent waterfront development located on Reef Island in Manama.

Marina Bay offers an array of stunning villas, duplexes and penthouses, with the first three rows of the project already under construction. The development boasts a prime waterfront location, offering residents breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and easy access to the yacht harbour and the capital’s vibrant attractions.

Infracorp has partnered with CCT (Cyprus Cybarco Tabet JV W.L.L) as the main contractor for the project. CCT has a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget, while the project also includes an elite group of international consultants in the likes of AAP, Gulf House Engineering , and cost consultants HAJ.

On the occasion, Mr. Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp, stated: “We are thrilled to announce the commencement of works in Marina Bay, a project that will redefine waterfront living in Bahrain. Marina Bay embodies our dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability, aiming to establish a new benchmark for eco-friendly developments by seamlessly integrating the most advanced green technologies and sustainable practices into every aspect of design and construction.”

He added: “By reducing our carbon footprint and improving our operational efficiency, we aim to create a unique and exclusive living experience that not only benefits the residents of the project but also supports our long-term strategic goals of reducing carbon emissions, enhancing our environmental impact, and supporting the sustainable development goals, in line with the national efforts aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2060. The Marina Bay project is a prime example of our company’s commitment to responsible development and creating impactful and sustainable masterplans that improve the quality of life.”

Developed by Infracorp, Marina Bay is a luxurious waterfront development located in the heart of the Bahraini capital, offering a host of amenities for residents and visitors alike, providing something for everyone. For more information, visit https://www.marinabay.bh/.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh