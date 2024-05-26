Manama, Bahrain – The Labour Fund Tamkeen announced its support for the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) through wage increases for 550 Bahraini employees. The initiative underscores the mutual commitment of both entities to bolster career advancement within the logistics sector, with the aim of cultivating a robust pool of skilled national talent and elevating Bahrain's position as a leading regional hub for logistics services.

Tamkeen’s Wage Increment Program allows enterprises to obtain support for existing employees, fostering the career progression of Bahrainis working in the private sector. It also encourages employers to retain and reward their staff. Eligible employees, whose salaries do not exceed BHD 1,500, can receive wage increments between 5 and 20%.

Tamkeen Chief Executive, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, said, “Logistics services is a cornerstone of the national economy and a pivotal component of Bahrain's economic recovery plan. It offers substantial employment opportunities for Bahraini talent, and Tamkeen is committed to fueling the sector's growth by supporting the career development of Bahraini professionals, which will be reflected in the increase of their average wages in the private sector."

ASRY General Manager for Support Services and Human Resources Senior Manager, Shaikh Duaij Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa added, “We are proud to collaborate with Tamkeen on enhancing career progression opportunities for our Bahraini employees. By investing in salary increases for its Bahraini staff, ASRY aims to improve their standard of living, thereby boosting productivity and fostering loyalty, which in turn contributes to the Kingdom's economic advancement.”

Established in 1977, ASRY was the first ship repair yard in the GCC and is a major employer in the Kingdom, with 700 Bahrainis on its payroll. Offering comprehensive services encompassing ship construction, repair, and maintenance, ASRY provides diverse career development opportunities for Bahraini professionals across a range of specializations.

The partnership between ASRY and Tamkeen highlights the continuing expansion of Bahrain's logistics sector, which contributed 6.8% to GDP in 2022. The sector currently employs 38,034 individuals, constituting 6.7% of the Kingdom’s total workforce. During 2021 and 2022, the industry welcomed 5,506 new labor market entrants, a 22% spike.

Tamkeen’s support for ASRY is aligned with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.