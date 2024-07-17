The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed that 425 Emirati citizens enrolled in Nafis’ National Healthcare Programme have been employed in the private healthcare sector after signing Studying Citizen Employment Contracts.

The Ministry said efforts are “currently under way to employ more than 1,600 UAE citizens enrolled in the programme.”

MoHRE had collaborated with Nafis to introduce the Studying Citizen Employment Contract, which is concluded between an employer and an Emirati citizen enrolled in programmes supported and approved by Nafis. Under the terms of the contract, the student receives company sponsorship and a minimum salary of AED4,000, paid through the Wage Protection System (WPS).

The student employee will need to be registered in an authorised pension fund and will receive a financial reward from Nafis based on their academic achievement. Upon graduation, the student will be employed by the company and receive financial support from Nafis according to their educational qualifications.

Additionally, a student employed under a Studying Citizen Employment Contract can be counted as part of the company’s required Emiratisation targets.

MoHRE issued a press statement underlining the notable success of these contracts, “which is clearly reflected in the high level of engagement among young Emiratis with Nafis-supported programmes, particularly the National Healthcare Programme, and the significant employment rates among students completing these programmes.”

“This success highlights the effectiveness of the partnership and cooperation between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Nafis programme, and the private sector in training, empowering, and employing Emirati professionals in the private sector, which serves to enhance their competitiveness,” the Ministry added, applauding all companies that contracted UAE citizens under the Studying Citizen Employment Contract.

The statement went on to praise private healthcare institutions that have signed Studying Citizen Employment Contracts with UAE nationals, which include Mediclinic Hospitals and Clinics, NMC Royal Hospital, Burjeel Hospitals, Health and Medical Services (HMS) Group (HMS Mirdif Hospital and HMS Al Garhoud Hospital), and the International M