Muscat: Omantel will showcase its cutting-edge tech innovations at COMEX 2024, with a strong focus on AI, space tech, and ICT solutions as a technology partner during COMEX.

The Omantel booth will be a hub of innovation, highlighting the convergence of technology and human progress. Visitors can delve into AI-driven applications, explore the wonders of space tech, and learn about transformative ICT solutions. The theme resonates with Omantel’s commitment to spearheading digital transformation in Oman.

COMEX 2024—the region’s premier technology exhibition – takes place at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre from May 27 to 30 against the backdrop of Oman’s outstanding performance in tech arena, with Oman’s ICT market size estimated at USD 5.47 billion in 2024.

Among the subsidiaries, Omantel will put the spotlight on Oman Data Park, which is playing a pivotal role in data center services, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. In addition to Infoline and MERP.

Tadoom’s role as provider of Smart City and AI solutions, alongside Zain Tech, will also be highlighted, with solutions in Digital Twin, IoT platform (connecting cities through IoT sensors), Smart Building Solutions (IoT sensor alert, work order and energy efficiency), Smart Street lighting (remote controlling and energy efficiency) and AI-powered CCTV.

The Omantel booth will provide glimpses of its foray into space technology, including its partnership with ETLAQ, in which visitors will have the opportunity to learn about multiple launch complexes that support various popular orbits, and discover how Etlaq Spaceport will be the world’s newest gateway to space.

According to COMEX organisers, Oman’s ICT market size is estimated at USD 5.47 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 9.07 billion by 2029. This significant growth plays a pivotal role in the nation's economic diversification.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing the latest solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its subscribers and strives to always exceed their expectations. Omantel works towards contributing to the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.