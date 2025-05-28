AT least 43 million lines were disconnected from network service providers for non-compliance with the National Identification Number (NIN) SIM linkage policy of the Federal Government, report has revealed.

The number of telecom subscribers in the country fell by 43.7 million subscribers from 216,974,742 in April 2024 to 172,948,309.

This effectively reduced teledensity from 100.09 per cent to 79.78 per cent.

Teledensity is calculated based on Nigerian Population Commission’s projected population figure of 216 million, according to the NCC.

A breakdown showed that Airtel subscribers dropped from 62,933,351 in April 2024 to 58,586,914 in April 2025.

Globacom witnessed a drop from 62,055,248 in April 2024 to 20,607,726 in April 2025.

The number of customers lost by Globacom was 20,607,726, making it the biggest loser.

9Mobile subscribers dropped to 2,964,445 in April 2025 from 8,956,568 subscribers in April 2024.

However, MTN Nigeria Communications was the only telecom company that survived the shock.

MTN saw a rise in its subscribers from 82,716,236 in April 2025 to 90,508,170 in April 2025.

Analysis showed that the 43.7 million subscribers’ loss was a result of the disconnection of unregistered lines.

“The removal of Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) that are not linked to verifiable National Identification Numbers (NINs) and the rectification of a major discrepancy by a Mobile Network Operator explain the significant drop in Nigeria’s telecoms subscriber base,” the regulator explained in the report.

In 2022, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy announced that the NIN-SIM linkage policy was for national security and accuracy of the national SIM ownership database.

Subscribers whose lines were not associated with a verified NIN were advised to complete NIN verification to reactivate their lines.

After multiple deadlines for compliance, the NCC set a final deadline of September 14, 2024, for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to complete the linkage process.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).