MUSCAT: Wadi Bani Khalid, one of Oman’s most visited natural water sites, welcomed 17,021 visitors during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

The majority of visitors were Asian nationals, numbering 16,450, followed by Omanis (246), Europeans (182), Arabs from non-GCC countries (125), and visitors from GCC states (18).

11 rescue incidents were recorded during the period, highlighting the need for increased safety awareness among tourists. The cool waters and lush surroundings of Wadi Bani Khalid continue to offer a welcome reprieve from the summer heat, drawing crowds seeking both adventure and relaxation.

