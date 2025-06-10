AS the 113th International Labour Conference (ILC) opens in Geneva, the continent’s leading employers and workers’ organizations; Business Africa Employers Confederation (BAEC) and the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), have urged African governments to unite in support of the proposed 2026–2027 Programme and Budget of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

In a letter addressed to African heads of government, the two continental bodies called for a decisive vote in favour of the ILO budget proposal adopted at the March 2025 Session of the ILO Governing Body, warning that failure to do so could have “significant and far-reaching negative impact on workers and employers worldwide, particularly in Africa.”

The joint statement, signed by Jacqueline Mugo, Secretary General of BAEC, and Joel Akhator Odigie, General Secretary of ITUC-Africa, lauded the collective efforts of African governments in shaping the ILO’s agenda. “We sincerely commend your efforts, working together as African governments, to represent the interests of Africa in the ILO, to ensure that African governments can secure the needed support and technical assistance to address the challenges facing the continent,” the statement read.

However, the two leaders expressed concern over the division triggered by references to sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in the programme, a point of contention that led to a rare vote in the March Governing Body meeting instead of consensus.

“While we fully appreciate the debate and the divergence of views on this matter,” the statement noted, “we are of the view that the joint proposals of the social partners, which garnered the majority of votes in the Governing Body, is the most feasible way forward to avert the high risk of not adopting an ILO 2026-2027 Program and Budget at this year’s international labour conference.”

They emphasised that while policy differences on SOGI exist among governments, the Employers and Workers Groups have already agreed that the subject be taken up under a separate agenda item in the upcoming November Governing Body session. This compromise, they argue, should allow the current programme and budget to move forward.

“We therefore urge you, Your Excellencies, to vote for the 2026-2027 ILO Program and Budget based on the March GB decision and to continue your reasonable efforts to ensure that Africa… benefits together from the financial and other resources of the ILO,” the letter concluded.

The plea comes at a crucial time when global labour challenges, economic uncertainties, and the growing need for international cooperation have heightened expectations on the ILO’s role, particularly in Africa.

