GOING by the sophistication and changing tastes among real estate consumers, Palton Morgan, the developer of Paramount Twin Towers (PTT), has opened fresh opportunity for home buyers and investors alike in its latest luxury property development.

Located in the heart of Lagos metropolis, the developer, who operates mostly at the luxury end of the real estate market, has committed itself to offering Nigeria›s most valuable and well-planned communities.

Described as Lagos new standard for luxury living, PTT is being developed by Grenadines Homes, a subsidiary of the Palton Morgan Group.

It is a new collection of premium 2-bedroom apartments that are typically larger than the regular 2-bedroom units and come with two living rooms and two terraces.

The twin towers offer residents a true 5-star living experience, which aligns seamlessly with the theme for its campaign — ‘Experience 5-Star Living by the Ocean’— which the developer has achieved by providing the kind of luxury experiences people get when they stay in premium hotels all over the world.

The development combines elegance, comfort, and convenience in one of Nigeria’s most coveted coastal locations. It is located in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos which is an oceanfront destination, offering exceptional flexibility arising from its proximity to landmark developments.

Speaking during the unveiling of this iconic development, Executive Director, Commercial, Palton Morgan, Adeola Salami, stressed the company’s commitment to credibility, structural integrity, and long-term value.

“We are building not just homes, but lifestyle defined by security, sophistication, and enduring investment appeal,” she said.

On her part, Folake Johnson, Head of Brand and Marketing, noted that, “luxury today is more than just architecture; it is about experience and exclusivity. Paramount Twin Towers sets a new benchmark for 5-star living in Lagos, providing top executives and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) with a seamless blend of home comfort and world-class hospitality.”

Earlier, Director, Project and Construction Management Palton Morgan, Peter Reven, had observed that, “Paramount Twin Towers is not just a residence; it is a statement of success and refined living.

We designed this project to meet the expectations of high-achieving individuals who demand the best in both comfort and experience. This is a property where executives and industry leaders can retreat to tranquillity while remaining connected to the pulse of the city.”

The new luxury real estate development benefits from Eko Atlantic City and more from the Lagos-Calabar coastal road.

PTT comes with upscale features and amenities that exemplify Palton Morgan’s tradition of fusing advanced architecture with aesthetics for elevated luxury living.

These include valet parking, concierge services, high-end restaurants, 24/7 security, ample parking space on 3 floors, kids play area, infinity pools, and many more. Every unit of this development is designed to provide seamless functionality and comfort.

The open-plan lounges, modern kitchens, service areas, and carefully positioned windows flood each room with natural light that offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, just 200 meters away.

