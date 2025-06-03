MTN South Africa has launched a rapid SIM card and home connectivity delivery pilot, offering customers in parts of Johannesburg a Shesh@5G package within just two hours of ordering.

The new Shesh@5G Motor Bike SIM Delivery Service forms part of the mobile network’s push to offer “a modern connected life” by combining fast 5G home internet access with instant service.

Customers place orders online, and within hours, a delivery rider arrives with their SIM card or connectivity package. They can then self-RICA via the MTN app and connect immediately.

“No more waiting 24 to 48 hours for delivery. No more standing in queues,” said Tania Ladopoulou, general manager for Online and Telesales at MTN South Africa. “We are putting our customers first by delivering convenience, speed, and connection right to their doorstep.”

The pilot follows MTN’s recent announcement that over 1.2 million customers will receive 4G smartphones for R99 as part of its Smartphone For All initiative.

Ladopoulou said the Shesh@5G delivery model is part of MTN’s broader strategy to deepen digital inclusion. “This is not just about faster service, it’s about inclusion. We believe that everyone deserves a modern connected life, and they shouldn’t have to wait for it.”

The service currently operates in select Johannesburg suburbs and is expected to roll out nationally if successful.

