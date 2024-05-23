Muscat: Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Dr. Mahad bin Said bin Ali Baawain, Minister of Labour, Sultanate of Oman, Infoline LLC proudly unveils its refreshed brand identity at a grand event hosted at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat. This pivotal rebranding marks two decades of sustained innovation and dedication to excellence in the digital business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

"Infoline has always been at the forefront of technological innovation and exceptional customer service. Today, as we step into the next chapter with a vibrant new brand identity, our commitment remains unwavering—to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions and to drive their growth through strategic partnerships," stated Mohamed Al Maskari, CEO of Infoline.

The new brand identity reflects Infoline’s ethos of innovation and its ambition to be the premier catalyst empowering regional businesses. This rebranding initiative aligns with Infoline’s strategic vision to enhance service offerings and expand its market reach, promising a more integrated and efficient partner ecosystem.

Over the past 20 years, Infoline has been instrumental in setting industry benchmarks in the BPO sector. Starting as a contact center solution for various airlines, Infoline has grown into a leader in providing omnichannel customer experiences and advanced analytical solutions across various sectors including telecommunications, healthcare, and utilities.

"Infoline is not just transforming business processes; we are enhancing them with the power of digital technology, making every interaction smarter and more effective," said Muadh Al-Omairi, Commercial Vice President of Infoline. He highlighted the company’s role in pioneering next-generation AI-led communication platforms that redefine how businesses engage with their customers.

The celebration also included a look back at Infoline’s journey, from its modest beginnings to becoming a key player in Oman’s economic growth, contributing significantly to the In-Country Value (ICV) and the development of Omani talent. Approximately 4000 Omanis have been part of Infoline’s growth story, with the company being recognized for its efforts in fostering national employment and training.

As Infoline moves forward, it continues to innovate and adapt in an ever-evolving global marketplace, ensuring that it remains at the cutting edge of the BPO industry. With a robust plan for the future that includes expanding digital services and reinforcing customer relationships, Infoline is set to continue its legacy of excellence and innovation.

With a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer service, Infoline invites businesses to explore how its services can transform their operations. For more information, visit https://www.infoline.om/ or reach out directly at 00968-24162626.

ABOUT US:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oman, Infoline is a leading provider of IT Enabled Services (ITES) across the GCC region. Our focus is on delivering top-notch Customer Experience Services, Professional Services and IT Enabled Services to enhance business operations. We take pride in our ISO 9001:2015 certification, showcasing our dedication to quality and prompt service delivery. Our main office is situated at Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), a hub for technology-driven enterprises.