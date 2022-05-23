Dubai: Iman Developers, one of the leading luxury residential developers based in Dubai announced the launch of their latest project, the Oxford Terraces in Jumeriah Village Circle (JVC). Valued at approximately AED 72 million, the Oxford Terraces will be the sixth addition to Iman Developers’ residential development project portfolio. The firm has two other projects in the pipeline that are currently in the development stage.

This latest project will add a total of 117 apartments which will comprise 58 studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom units, and 8 two-bedroom units which will range between 400-500 sq. ft, 680-950 sq. ft and 1000-1800 sq. ft respectively. The studio apartments will be priced between AED 455k-550k, one-bedroom units between AED 680k-850k, and two-bedroom units between AED 1 million – 1.4 million.

“The Oxford Terraces will offer residents our exclusive blend of luxury and lifestyle where every detail in every corner has been designed with the utmost care,” said Ismail Marfani, Director, Iman Developers.

He added, “Dubai’s real estate market is growing and holds a lot of potentials. This new development will be a much-needed addition to the realty inventory of the city with premium, luxury living spaces, to bridge the supply-demand gap that currently exists in the luxury segment.”

According to Marfani, Oxford Terraces features various smart facilities, such as intuitive smart lighting for energy-saving and eco cooling systems to maximize energy efficiency as a part of the firm’s focus on sustainability.

“Our focus with all our projects is to provide a smart environment for all our residents where they have all the amenities that they need at their fingertips. Real estate consumers today are more knowledgeable and know the highest standards that they should expect from a luxury development like the Oxford Terraces,” said Marfani.

The Oxford Terraces features various resident facilities to aid community living, such as a fully equipped gym, rooftop adult pools of different levels, landscaped indoor gardens, a cabana, a BBQ area, and so on.

Marfani said, “Throughout each stage of the process from the initial purchase to the construction, all the way to the resident finally living in their apartment, we offer a personalized experience to our customers, making the journey of buying their dream home memorable.”

Iman Developers has developed a reputation among real estate investors and consumers due to their modern architecture and timely completion of their projects. The group has completed five projects before Oxford Terraces, allowing buyers to evaluate the projects on offer. For information on their previous projects, visit www.imandevelopers.com.

-Ends-

About Iman Developers

Iman developers are amongst the leading real estate developers in Dubai. Born out of a pursuit for perfection, each residence is created to be a unique work of art that combines time-honored designs, cutting-edge technology, and international safety practices. They aspire to create a state-of-the-art living space that is luxurious and comfortable.

Their projects include the Oxford Villas, Oxford Residences, Oxford Residences 2, and Oxford Boulevard. With each new project, they aim to not just deliver a residence, but a complete lifestyle. For more information, visit www.imandevelopers.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

For media queries, please contact

Saad Aqueel

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

saad@watermelonme.com