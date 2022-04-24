IDEA Group for management and marketing services announced its expansion plan for the upcoming period which aligns with the nation’s development plan and the investments’ opportunities in addition to the company’s experiences as it could serve more than 15 real estate firms.

“Our company succeeded to provide more than 15 real estate developer with integrated services of management and marketing besides our success to serve more than 50 brokerage firms”. Said Ahmed Samy IDEA Group Chairman.



He added that the company is about to expand its services and announce new cooperation with number of success partners. He declared that IDEA Group has experiences and strong efficiencies that help in serving a wide portfolio of clients at the same time.



He pointed that IDEA Group was established in 2007 and started its marketing advisory activities and then the company decided to expand its activities in 2017 to provide any real estate firm with the whole managerial services as they have all key departments that help any firm to organize and develop their work.



It is noteworthy that IDEA Group provides a variety of services that include marketing plans, sales management, human resources management, and a complete management of operations and operations, as the company qualifies a highly trained sales team for the largest real estate development companies. All of these departments and specializations enable IDEA Group to fully manage the largest real estate entities or provide advisory services in all of the aforementioned areas.



Dr. Aya Kamal, Director of the Commercial Department of IDEA Group, stated that the company has succeeded in managing several entities, starting with the establishment and formation of departments and hiring the teams of the company, to the consolidation of a strong and successful investment firm besides training the team in the different departments to qualify them to perform various different tasks.



She pointed that IDEA Group has helped to establish companies since the first step, as the company has a wide range of qualified experts that enable it to transfer those experiences to new companies their human resources, at the same time IDEA Group continues to add more skills, and hold training for its employees to keep pace with developments in the global and local real estate development industry.



IDEA Group is one of the leading companies in providing integrated services to a number of massive real estate development companies, including Pyramids Real Estate Investments, Doja Real Estate Development Company, Dahab Urban Development Company, ERG Real Estate Development Company and SV Real Estate Development Company, in addition to providing marketing services for more than 15 real estate development company, the company has been able, through cooperation with all these companies, to prove its capabilities and distinction in the real estate market.

