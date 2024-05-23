Riyadh: In recognition of their efforts to enhance the Hyundai brand in Saudi Arabia and their exceptional customer service, the authorized distributors of Hyundai in the Kingdom—Al Wallan Trading Company, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, and Al-Majdouie Motors—were awarded the "Best Distributors in the Middle East and Africa" at the annual regional ceremony held earlier this month. The event was attended by senior executives from Hyundai Motor's agencies and distributors in the Middle East and Africa.

Fahad bin Saad Al Wallan, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, and Youssef bin Ali Al-Majdouie, along with Andrew MacLoughlin, the Regional Director of Hyundai Motor Saudi Arabia, received the award amidst great applause from the attendees.

This award reflects the event's philosophy and objective to strengthen the relationship and trust with Hyundai customers in the Saudi market. It also honors the significant efforts made by the distributors in the Saudi market, which have led to increased demand for Hyundai models. Additionally, it acknowledges its excellence in enhancing post-sales services and the substantial investments they have made to bolster Hyundai's position in the Saudi market. Hyundai remains committed to gaining and maintaining customer trust through sustainable relationships.

In 2023, through its distributors, Hyundai Saudi Arabia achieved a notable milestone by selling over 120,000 vehicles. This success coincides with the launch of several new models for 2024, including the new Sonata and the all-new Santa Fe. Furthermore, the number of sales and integrated service centers has expanded to over 50, covering all regions of the Kingdom, with a significant presence in the Eastern Region. The distributor network has developed throughout the Kingdom to reach all customer segments.

-Ends-