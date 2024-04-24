Dubai, UAE - House of Shipping, a leading provider of business consultancy and advisory services to the shipping and logistics industry, today announced two significant leadership appointments focused on strengthening its strategic direction and delivering commercial returns for continued success.

Toby Edwards has been appointed as the Global Chief Commercial Officer with immediate effect. Having previously excelled as the company’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, Toby brings to his new role a profound understanding of the industry and a track record of exceptional leadership. His expertise will be pivotal in steering the company’s commercial strategies to new heights.

"I am honoured to take on this new responsibility and am ready to work closely with our team to enhance our commercialization. My focus will be to create sustainable improvements and drive commercial strategies that will deliver on our long-term objectives", Toby Edwards, Global Chief Commercial Officer, stated. He also added, “I am looking forward to identifying and capitalizing on new commercial opportunities that will benefit House of Shipping and our partners across the globe. By working together, we will aim to enhance our collaborative efforts and drive sustainable growth that aligns with our long-term strategic objectives.”

In conjunction with this appointment, Elie Daoud joins as the Global Chief Marketing Officer. With a diverse background in marketing spanning over 18 years, Elie has been building global brands, creating award-winning marketing strategies, and developing high-performing teams across various industries, from sports and entertainment, to luxury goods, IT, automotive and tourism.

Elie’s most recent endeavour was with AD Ports Group (formerly known as Abu Dhabi Ports) where he played a crucial role in the marketing leadership team; as Marketing Director, Elie spearheaded key initiatives to promote products and services within the group's portfolio of ports, terminals, industrial zones, shipping, logistics, maritime, and digital trade services, as well as its maritime academy. Notably, Elie led efforts in repositioning the company's brand, facilitated post-merger integration marketing synergies, and managed financial communications as the group transitioned to being publicly listed.

Commenting on his appointment, Elie Daoud, Global Chief Marketing Officer, said: "I am incredibly energized by the opportunity to join this talented team and drive our marketing efforts. I look forward to bringing my maritime focused experience to bear, and build on this incredible foundation as House of Shipping continues to scale."

About House of Shipping

Established in 2020, House of Shipping provides a broad spectrum of consultancy and advisory services, encompassing Legal Services, Human Resources, Finance and Tax, IT, Commercial, Process and Strategy, and Marketing. Headquartered in Dubai with a significant back-office operation in Chennai, India, House of Shipping stands as a trusted partner for clientele from various sectors.

For more information, visit houseofshipping.com

Contact:

Elie Daoud

Global Chief Marketing Officer

elie.daoud@houseofshipping.com

Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest in shipping, and logistics news https://www.linkedin.com/company/houseofshipping/

Toby Edwards - Global Chief Commercial Officer

Elie Daoud - Global Chief Marketing Officer