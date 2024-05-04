Muscat: Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister today received in his office Luigi Di Maio, Special Representative of the European Union (EU) for the Gulf.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed areas of bilateral cooperation between Oman and the EU, notably in maritime security and cooperation in technical, economic and cultural fields. They underscored their keenness to support GCC-EU trade liberalization and maintain efforts to achieve mutual visa cancellation.

The two sides also exchanged views on the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli aggression and the huge destruction of basic infrastructure, houses and public utilities. They underscored the need to end the brutal war and make Israel bear its responsibilities.

They laid emphasis on the Two-State Solution based on international law and UN resolutions. They also underlined the urgent need for ceasefire and the necessity of lifting the blockade imposed on Gaza, so that relief aid could be extended to the population there.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed Hashel Al Maskari, Head of the GCC Department at the foreign Ministry, Christophe Farnaud, Ambassador of the EU to Oman and several officials from both sides.

