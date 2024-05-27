Muscat – Oman and Jordan are considering establishing a direct shipping line between the Jordanian port of Aqaba and ports in the sultanate.

The announcement was made during the visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Jordan last week.

On the sidelines of His Majesty the Sultan’s visit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed for investments in various sectors.

The MoU was signed between the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the Social Security Corporation, represented by the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) in Jordan.

The agreement was signed by Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of OIA, and Dr Ezzeddin Kanakrieh, Chairman of SSIF.

The agreement stipulates the promotion of joint investment opportunities between Oman and Jordan in various fields, including the information and communications technology, food, agriculture, medicines, medical supplies, energy, mining, tourism, logistics services, among others.

Murshidi confirmed that this memorandum aligns with the Royal Directives of His Majesty the Sultan to strengthen the distinguished political relations between the two countries with broader economic relations.

“Discussions covering the field of real estate development and studying the possibility of establishing a direct shipping line between the Jordanian port of Aqaba and ports in the sultanate have started.”

He added that OIA recently sent a team to Jordan, and identified several sectors for potential cooperation with the kingdom.

He explained that the MoU consolidates the relationship between OIA and SSIF to develop sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food security, and mining.

In a joint communiqué issued by Oman and Jordan at the end of His Majesty the Sultan’s visit to Amman, the two leaders underscored the significance of developing bilateral cooperation in various fields, notably in sectors related to Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision and Oman Vision 2040.

They also stressed the need to implement the agreements, memorandums of understanding and executive programmes signed between the two countries and measures to realise these moves into practical steps that reflect positively on the interests of the two brotherly countries.

They also underlined the importance of intensifying communication and exchanging visits between various stakeholders in the two countries to help explore new opportunities and expand their potentials.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

