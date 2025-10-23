Located in Barr Al Jissah, the three hotels will open in January 2026 with Al Husn Hotel Muscat undergoing an extensive renovation ahead of its rebranding to Waldorf Astoria

MUSCAT, OMAN – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of an agreement with The Zubair Corporation to open three hotels in Muscat under the Waldorf Astoria, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brands – doubling its footprint in the Sultanate. The signings mark the debut of the iconic Waldorf Astoria brand in Oman and underscore Hilton’s plans to diversify its portfolio and deliver trusted hospitality to emerging and established destinations across the region.

The three hotels will be located within Barr Al Jissah, an iconic waterfront luxury development on Muscat’s coastline. Surrounded by rugged mountains and secluded beaches, Barr Al Jissah combines natural beauty with world-class hospitality experiences – making it a timeless destination for leisure visitors, wellness seekers, families, and business travellers, all within 40 minutes of Muscat International Airport.

Carlos Khneisser, Chief Development Officer, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “The debut of Waldorf Astoria in Oman, alongside the new Hilton Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton properties, marks a significant new chapter for Hilton in the Sultanate. Oman’s rich culture, heritage, and natural landscapes continue to attract discerning travellers. These new properties will enable us to meet that growing demand across both leisure and business segments – supporting Oman’s Vision 2040, which aims to attract 12 million tourists annually to the Sultanate by 2040. Together with The Zubair Corporation, we are proud to bring this transformative destination to life and strengthen Oman’s position as a leading tourism hub.”

Niels Bormans, Group Chief Executive Officer at The Zubair Corporation, added: “The collaboration with Hilton reflects our shared vision for Oman’s tourism future. By combining Hilton’s global expertise with our commitment to preserving the Sultanate’s heritage and natural beauty, Barr Al Jissah stands as a world-class destination that reinforces Oman’s position as a leading tourism hub in the region; not as an aspiration, but as a reality shaped by excellence, authenticity, and global confidence.”

Al Husn Hotel Muscat

Al Husn Hotel Muscat is set to undergo an extensive renovation ahead of its rebranding as a Waldorf Astoria – marking the iconic’s brand debut in the Omani capital. The hotel will feature 180 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, each designed to reflect Waldorf Astoria’s timeless sophistication. Building on the brand’s legacy of culinary excellence, guests will enjoy five distinctive dining venues – from refined international concepts to high-end beachfront experiences – curated to celebrate the art of gastronomy. The hotel will also offer the signature Waldorf Astoria Spa, a sanctuary of wellness and rejuvenation, and exclusive access to a private beach cove, all set within a serene, retreat-style environment. With its debut, Waldorf Astoria Muscat Al Husn will introduce the brand’s sincerely elegant service, bringing a distinct sense of place to discerning travellers.

Hilton Muscat Al Bandar

Hilton’s flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand will debut in Muscat with the opening of Hilton Muscat Al Bandar in January 2026. The impressive hotel will cater for both leisure and business visitors with 198 guest rooms and suites, six diverse dining venues, extensive meeting and event facilities – including a grand ballroom and multiple boardrooms. Guests will be able to enjoy a dedicated spa with treatment villas, complete with a vitality hydro pool, steam rooms, tundra and tropical showers, an ice fountain, and relaxation areas.

DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Al Waha

Also opening in January 2026, DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Al Waha will mark the award-winning brand’s second hotel in Muscat, providing a family-friendly stay with 302 guest contemporary rooms and suites. Guests will be able to choose from four dining venues, delivering a wide range of cuisines in DoubleTree by Hilton’s signature warm and welcoming style.

World-Class Dining and Recreation

Collectively, the three hotels will offer 15 dining venues spanning Asian, Spanish, Italian, Arabic and international cuisines, as well as a wealth of shared recreational facilities, including 600 metres of private beach, a 500-metre lazy river, six swimming pools, four floodlit tennis courts, a kids’ club, health club, mini-golf, water sports such as snorkelling, water skiing, kayaking and knee boarding, and a dive centre offering PADI and SSI certification.

Hilton currently operates three hotels across Oman – Hilton Garden Inn Muscat Al Khuwair, Hilton Salalah, and DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Qurum. For more information on Hilton’s development news, visit stories.hilton.com.

