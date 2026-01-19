Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has announced the signing of Hilton Garden Inn Riyadh Olaya and Hampton by Hilton Riyadh Olaya in partnership with Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Partners Co. Ltd. The two focused-service hotels will cater to the increasing demand for high-quality, value-driven accommodation in the Saudi capital among both business and leisure travellers.

Strategically located along Olaya Street, one of Riyadh’s most prominent commercial districts, the properties will offer convenient access to key corporate, retail and entertainment destinations.

Carlos Khneisser, Chief Development Officer, Middle East and Africa, Hilton said, “Saudi Arabia continues to present tremendous opportunities for growth, driven by a clear and bold vision. We are delighted to partner with Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Partners Co. Ltd. to strengthen Hilton’s midscale offerings in the Kingdom as we continue expanding our portfolio beyond 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline, and deliver reliable and friendly stays that meet the evolving needs of today’s travellers.”

Hilton Garden Inn Riyadh Olaya

Hilton Garden Inn Riyadh Olaya will feature 115 contemporary guest rooms and suites, designed with comfort in mind. Guests can enjoy an all-day dining restaurant serving freshly prepared meals, a stylish rooftop venue, and The Shop, a 24-hour retail space for snacks and essentials. The hotel will also offer flexible meeting rooms, a fitness centre, and an outdoor pool. Located near Tahlia Street, the property’s modern architecture and inviting interiors will create a bright, welcoming atmosphere, perfectly suited for corporate and leisure travellers seeking convenience and quality in the heart of Riyadh.

Hampton by Hilton Riyadh Olaya

Hampton by Hilton Riyadh Olaya will offer 77 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, delivering the brand’s signature reliable essentials and friendly service. A complimentary hot breakfast, a vibrant social lobby, and access to a well-equipped fitness centre will be available for guests. Set south of Olaya Street, the property’s contemporary design and efficient layout make it an ideal choice for value-driven travellers looking for a seamless and uplifting stay.

Eng. Mohammed Almahzari, CEO, Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Partners Co. Ltd, said, “We are excited to partner with global hospitality company Hilton to open two new hotels in the vibrant Olaya district. We are committed to continue strengthening our hospitality and real estate portfolio in line with Vision 2030, providing visitors in Riyadh with reliable and world-class accommodation.”

Hilton continues to accelerate its growth in the Kingdom in support of Saudi Vision 2030, with a rapidly expanding portfolio of more than 20 hotels trading and over 80 in the pipeline. For more development news, visit www.storiesfromhilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 25 world-class brands comprising 9,000 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 141 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. As the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 235 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.