Abu Dhabi, UAE: HDP, the specialized healthcare design and development consultancy and a part of AJi Group, has been appointed by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as the Lead Designer and Supervision Consultant for the Middle East region’s first heavy-ion therapy facility, to be located in Abu Dhabi.

A significant milestone that reaffirms Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for healthcare innovation and life sciences, the region-first facility will bring one of the most advanced and effective cancer treatment technologies that deliver unparalleled precision in oncology care. With just a limited number of centers worldwide offering heavy-ion radiotherapy and no similar ones within a five-hour flight radius of the UAE, the facility will be located close to the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s campus, and near the Fatima bint Mubarak Center, a first-of-its-kind cancer care center.

As Lead Designer and Supervision Consultant, HDP will oversee the facility’s development – from conceptual design through to the completion of construction. From comprehensive healthcare space planning to design coordination and technology integration, HDP will supervise the design standards and compliance with international protocols essential for such advanced treatment centers.

This project reflects Abu Dhabi’s long-term investment in research, precision medicine and advanced treatment infrastructure that ensures residents and patients across the region benefit from the highest standards of care.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “As the first heavy-ion therapy facility within a five-hour flight radius of Abu Dhabi, this project will fundamentally enhance accessibility for patients across the Middle East to the most advanced treatment options in cancer care. Positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for cutting-edge cancer treatment, the center underlines our commitment to reshaping the future of health globally."

Eng. Hamzeh Awwad, CEO of HDP and AJi Group, said: “We are honored to be chosen as the Lead Design and Supervision Consultant for this premier facility that brings one of the most advanced global oncological care technologies to the region. This prestigious role underlines our proven legacy of over three decades in end-to-end healthcare space design and development and our experience of creating more than 3 million square meters of new healthcare space in over 19 countries. We are committed to delivering the highest standards expected for this milestone project and contribute to a project that positions the UAE at the forefront of global oncology care.”

The project reflects HDP’s proven capability in delivering advanced and complex healthcare ecosystems that demand precise technical specifications and healthcare infrastructure and design planning. Reflecting HDP’s core values, the design aims to incorporate sustainable features and future-ready infrastructure, aligned with the latest healthcare facility standards and environmental considerations. The facility is delivered in collaboration with HKS as Specialist Design Architect and Toshiba as Equipment Partner highlighting global partnerships.

HDP provides comprehensive healthcare facility solutions through multidisciplinary expertise in project management, strategic planning, facility design and medical equipment planning. Its service portfolio comprises healthcare-specific interior design, building systems integration and sustainable healthcare infrastructure development.

About HDP

HDP, part of AJi Group, is the region's premier healthcare facility development consultancy with over three decades of specialised experience. Having created healthcare spaces in over 19 countries, HDP provides comprehensive healthcare facility solutions through multidisciplinary expertise in project management, strategic planning, facility design and medical equipment planning.

The firm has created more than 3 million square meters of new healthcare space, with its service portfolio comprising healthcare-specific interior design, building systems integration and sustainable healthcare infrastructure development.

With a team of experienced clinical and technical professionals, HDP specializes in creating resilient, future-ready healthcare facilities that optimize operational efficiency while prioritizing patient care and comfort. From general hospitals and specialized treatment centers to laboratories and urgent care facilities, HDP's projects reflect its commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure across the world. Visit: hdp-os.com

About AJi Group

AJi Group is the region's premier architecture, construction, engineering and consultancy group, operating through 13 offices across the MENA region. With a 60-year legacy and a professional team of 1,300 employees across 25 markets, the Group delivers services through six verticals: Urban Environment, Wellness and Healthcare, Utilities and Environment, Mobility and Transportation, Eco-Futurism and Advisory and Solutions. The Group's vision is centered around three core pillars: strengthening its legacy, nurturing talented professionals, and partnering in shaping the region's future. With sustainability and innovation at its core, AJi Group specializes in developing sustainable communities where environmental, social, and governance principles help build an inclusive future. Visit: ajigroup.com