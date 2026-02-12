Jeddah: The Cambridge Islamic Funds Programme convened in Jeddah today, marking a pivotal moment for the global Shari’a-compliant financial ecosystem. The summit brought together a sophisticated assembly of high-level stakeholders, including sovereign regulators, premier global banking institutions, academic visionaries, and senior asset managers, to examine the future direction of Islamic asset and wealth management in an increasingly competitive international environment.

Held under the theme, "Scaling Islamic Asset and Wealth Management for Liquid, Investable, and Globally Competitive Markets," the forum moved beyond foundational discussions, focusing instead on practical pathways to deepen market participation, enhance liquidity, and position Islamic finance as a credible and scalable component of the global financial system.

Despite consistent growth over the past decade, Islamic asset and wealth management continues to face constraints related to market depth, product liquidity, investor access, and cross-border competitiveness. Fragmented regulations, uneven domestic market development, and limited adoption of advanced digital systems remain key barriers. At the same time, rising demand for ethical finance, sustainability-aligned investments, and faith-based wealth solutions presents a clear opportunity for the sector to mature beyond niche positioning.

The forum featured two high-level panel discussions that addressed both structural and technological dimensions shaping the industry’s next phase of growth.

The first panel, "Localising Islamic Wealth Management: Strengthening Domestic Markets and Investor Participation," examined how jurisdictions can build resilient local ecosystems by broadening retail and institutional investor bases, improving product design, and aligning regulatory frameworks with domestic economic priorities. The discussion highlighted the importance of trust, transparency, and education in expanding participation and mobilising long-term capital within local markets.

The panel was moderated by Shiza Rabbani, Senior Manager, Research and Partnerships at Cambridge IFA. The panellists included Werner Opperman, CEO Agrarius; Ahmed Anas Fadzil, Director at Amanie Advisors; and Patrick Drum, Portfolio Manager at Saturna Capital.

The second panel, "From Digital Platforms to Intelligent Systems: The Next Phase of Innovation in Islamic Asset Management," explored how advanced technologies are reshaping investment processes, risk management, and client engagement. Panellists discussed the transition from basic digital platforms to intelligent, data-driven systems, including the responsible use of artificial intelligence to enhance decision-making while remaining aligned with Shari’a principles.

The panel was moderated by Faisal Tahir Khan, CEO of FT Konsepts. The panellists included Dr. Ridzwan bin Bakar, CEO of Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia; Rokibul Islam, Managing Director of Meezan Wealth Management; and Mohammed Elsherbiny, Managing Director of Asset Management at NI Capital.

A central highlight of the event was the official unveiling of the 5th edition of the Islamic Wealth Management Report (IWMR). The 2026 report provides a comprehensive audit of the global Islamic AUM (Assets Under Management) landscape, offering a deep dive into the liquid and investable metrics that are increasingly defining the sector. The report highlights a significant uptick in cross-border Shari’a-compliant flows and the growing influence of the wasatiyah framework in sustainable investing.

The event concluded with the Cambridge Islamic Funds Awards 2026, a prestigious ceremony recognising the institutions and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in ethical finance. The awards honoured a diverse range of winners, from established banking giants in the GCC and Southeast Asia to emerging FinTech disruptors in Europe and Australia, celebrating their contributions to transparency, innovation, and social impact.

The winners included: Saturna Capital, Amana Growth Fund, HSBC Asset Management, Azimut Islamic Global Sukuk, AmIslamic Funds Management Sdn. Bhd., Oasis Crescent Capital (Pty) Ltd., Faysal Funds, Saturna Sdn Bhd, PT Bahana TCW Investment Management, InterVest Capital Partners, ABL Asset Management Company Limited, Principal Islamic Lifetime Sukuk Fund, Al Rayan GCC Fund, Lion-BIBDS Islamic Enhanced Liquidity Fund, Musharaka REIT Fund, Al Rayan Qatar ETF, Faysal Islamic Mustakil Munafa Fund, ABL Islamic Money Market Plan I (ABL IMMP-I), Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), ADIB Egypt, Takaful Malaysia, AMANIE ADVISORS, Meezan Wealth, HIYA MANSURAH SDN BHD, DENTONS RODYK & DAVIDSON LLP, Oasis Crescent Wealth (UK) Ltd., Makaseb GIG Islamic Fund – Takaful Hayah (Managed by NI Capital Investment Holding), 27four Investment Managers, Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia (YWM), Musharaka Capital Company, Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd, Al Rayan Investment LLC, ZEDRA, Azimut (DIFC) Limited, ADL Advisory, SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL ZAKAH FUND, Ebdaa Islamic Finance Consultancy Ltd, Mohamed Metwally, and Rokibul Islam.

