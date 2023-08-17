24 per cent of all entries achieve A* to A grades, with 45 per cent recording A* to B grades

21 per cent of GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail A-level entries awarded top A* grade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Students, parents, teachers, and staff across the GEMS Education network are today once again celebrating excellent A-level results, despite the widely publicised expectation that grades would be pushed back down to 2019 levels after teacher-assessed grades replaced exams during the Covid pandemic.

More than 1,600 pupils from a total of 20 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar completed in excess of 5,000 A-level exams this year, with 24 per cent of entries achieving A* to A grades and almost half – 45 per cent – recording A* to B grades.

Commenting on the results, Dr Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Much has been said about the anticipated adjustment following the grade inflation of the Covid years, and while results around the world certainly indicate that this has materialised, at GEMS Education we are delighted to note that our students have nonetheless risen to the challenge and achieved outstanding results. Their tenacity, resilience and dedication to their studies is to be commended.

“We also recognise and applaud the concerted efforts of our teachers and staff across all schools, whose support of the students and whose commitment to teaching have contributed to this year’s excellent results. As has the support of GEMS parents and guardians, with whom we enjoy a close partnership that enables the young people in our care to grow, explore and flourish throughout their education.

“Our A-level students can look forward to bright futures filled with possibility as they now head to top universities around the world. We wish them well in their endeavours and look forward to following their success.”

Standout achievements from across the GEMS group include GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, where an incredible 21 per cent of the school’s 138 A-level entries were awarded the top A* grade.

Campbell Douglas, Principal/CEO of GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, said: “Congratulations to our stellar students, you are beacons of inspiration and hope for the future! Your accomplishments are simply outstanding, and we couldn't be prouder of what you have achieved.

“Their achievements stand as a testament to the power of a collaborative community – students, parents, and teachers working together. Their unwavering commitment, hard work, and dedication have paved the way for success, propelling them towards their first-choice university where they will undoubtedly go on to succeed and make a lasting impact on the world. We are beyond delighted for these exceptional individuals and eagerly anticipate the remarkable paths they will forge.”

Other highlights include GEMS Jumeirah College, which has a long and impressive history of achieving top exam results not only within the GEMS network but also in the UAE and globally. The Dubai school saw 42 per cent of its A-level entries record A* to A grades and 77 per cent A* to B.

-Ends-

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers and a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). As a company with roots in the UAE dating back to 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates more than 80 schools around the world and educates more 130,000 students in the MENA region alone. Through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions, GEMS is fulfilling a long-held vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Mina Kiwan

Senior Account Director

Memac Ogilvy

Mina.kiwan@ogilvy.com