Doha, Qatar:– Q-CTRL, a global leader in developing useful quantum technologies through quantum control infrastructure software, today announced it is partnering with Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Science and Engineering (CSE) to build the next generation quantum workforce in Qatar through world-class quantum education and software.

This announcement coincides with Q-CTRL’s CEO, Professor Michael J Biercuk, speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg.

Under this international partnership, HBKU CSE’s newly established Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2) will make Q-CTRL’s software available to support and enhance QC2’s educational and research program. This includes Black Opal, the company’s world-leading quantum educational platform and Fire Opal, automated performance-management software to boost the utility of today’s cloud quantum computers for real high-impact applications.

CSE houses QC2 to partner with prominent academic research groups and industry leaders and pioneer quantum research. With its three research groups focusing on quantum communication, quantum computation and quantum sensing, QC2 is envisioned to play a major role in advancing quantum computing research locally, regionally, and internationally.

Quantum technology promises to transform sectors from pharmaceuticals and finance to machine learning and resources, and represents an $850Bn opportunity according to the Boston Consulting Group. Preparing for this future, and the growing demand for quantum talent, requires investment in the skills needed to drive development and adoption of quantum technology.

At QC2, Q-CTRL’s Black Opal will supplement academic curriculum and executive education programming to help build a quantum-ready workforce in Qatar. Fire Opal will be available to help quantum researchers and industry leaders achieve high-value solutions from algorithms run on today’s faulty quantum computers, ensuring they are among the earliest beneficiaries of the emerging quantum sector. The partnership with Q-CTRL will also support internship opportunities and joint collaborative research between academic and industry leaders.

Rollout of these software tools to HBKU will be planned for the latter half of 2024.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to foster academia-industry collaborations that enhance educational programs and expand research capabilities in quantum computing,” said Dr. Saif Al-Kuwari, Director, Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2). “We are committed to working with Q-CTRL to develop future generations of the quantum workforce and equip students with the skills necessary to thrive in this innovative landscape."

“The team at Q-CTRL is totally committed to realizing the full opportunity for pride and prosperity presented by the quantum technology revolution,” said Prof. Michael J. Biercuk, Founder and CEO of Q-CTRL. “We’re very proud to be partnering with Dr. Al-Kuwari to share our expertise in Qatar and benefit from the talented base of students and academics at QC2. Qatar is a vibrant and innovative nation and it’s exciting to help shape the future of quantum technology in the region with our partners at HBKU.”

Q-CTRL’s focus on delivery of useful quantum technologies through infrastructure software combined with QC2’s leadership in research and education represents a strategic long-term investment in quantum technology in the region and beyond. This partnership reflects the shared priority across private and academic sectors and across borders to build a skilled workforce prepared to advance the global quantum technology ecosystem.

About Q-CTRL

Q-CTRL’s quantum control infrastructure software for R&D professionals and quantum computing end users delivers the highest performance error-correcting and suppressing techniques globally, and provides a unique capability accelerating the pathway to the first useful quantum computers and quantum sensors. Q-CTRL operates a globally leading quantum sensing division focused on software-level innovation for strategic capability. Q‑CTRL also has developed Black Opal, an edtech platform that enables users to quickly learn quantum computing.

Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in 2017, Q-CTRL has pioneered the quantum infrastructure software segment, and has become the leading product-focused software company in the broader quantum sector. Q-CTRL has been an inaugural member of the IBM Quantum Network startup program since 2018, and its performance management software now runs natively on IBM quantum computers. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Oxford.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU)

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.