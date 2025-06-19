Dubai – A group of six students from the German International School Dubai (DISD) were honored today at the prestigious H20 Summit at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Launched in 2018 by the G20 Health and Development Partnership, the H20 Summit is a global platform supporting the agendas of the G20 and G7, bringing together leaders and stakeholders to advance health and development priorities.

DISD students were invited on stage this morning to present gifts to WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In a deeply moving moment the students Lara Gutmann and Luca Erkol then delivered speeches that captured the urgency and passion of a new generation calling for global health equity.

“Listening to the voices of the future generation is vital to achieve health for all,” said Lara, reflecting on the DISD-hosted G20 youth simulation. “We all deserve to live in good health, no matter the economic status of the country we call home.”

Luca reinforced this message with a compelling appeal to G20 leaders: “If global challenges are youth challenges, then global solutions must also be youth solutions,” he said. “Global health – and youth health – is not just an agenda item; it is a commitment to all of the people not represented here… securing their future generations’ right to dream.”

The DISD student delegation was publicly commended in the opening keynote by South Africa’s Minister of Health, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, who thanked them for their commitment and for hosting a Model G20 simulation on public health earlier this year in Dubai. “I would also like to thank the students from the German International School Dubai… for their commitment in discussing and elevating the importance of global and public health for our future generations,” Dr. Motsoaledi said, highlighting their contribution in a video address to summit delegates.

On May 8, DISD students took part in a G20 Simulation Workshop on Post-Pandemic Global Health, led by Hatice Küçük Beton, Executive Director of the G20 & G7 Health and Development Partnership.

Organized by their teachers Sitem Kolburan and Louisa Willgrass, the workshop allowed students to assume the roles of world leaders, debate pressing health challenges, and explore the complexity of global diplomacy. Key topics included pandemic preparedness, the marketing of unhealthy food to children, and sustainable healthcare.

A video documenting the simulation, including student reflections and a statement from Hatice Beton on the importance of youth engagement, was selected for presentation at the H20 Summit. Hatice Beton said in the video “I was surprised very positively. They were so energized and really had concrete ideas, … and I think they can really drive some impact with some of the ideas they came up with today.” In a remarkable development, the Health Minister expressed interest in reviewing the students’ recommendations for potential inclusion in the official G20 agenda when world leaders gather in Johannesburg in November 2025.

The students’ proposal – presented as a Model G20 Leaders’ Declaration - included initiatives such as: A Global Youth Health Fund to support education and healthy lifestyle campaigns. A youth for health program integrating health education into school systems, and mobile health clinics in underserved regions across Africa and Southeast Asia.

“This moment shows the true impact of youth-led dialogue,” said Sitem Kolburan, the students’ class and English teacher of the German International School Dubai. “We are incredibly proud of our students for representing DISD and the youth of the world with such clarity, courage, and conviction.” With this international recognition, DISD is eager to further amplify youth voices and expand engagement with local and global partners. The school welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with media to share this inspiring milestone in student-led leadership and diplomacy.

Media Contact:

Corinna Rösner

Head of Marketing and Communications

DISD - German International School Dubai

corinna.roesner@germanschool.ae, | germanschool.ae