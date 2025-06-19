OMNIYAT leads the way in ultra-luxury commercial workspaces, as Lumena by OMNIYAT follows the unprecedented success of Enara by OMNIYAT

With a Gross Development Value of AED 3.6 billion, Lumena stands as a benchmark in ultra-luxury commercial development

With its slender form and elevated architectural profile, a series of cantilevered structures throughout the tower introduces unique vantage points and exceptional shared amenities

A signature feature of Lumena is the breathtaking Sky Theatre, a never-before-seen amenity for a commercial tower in Dubai

State-of-the-art technologies, industry-leading sustainability and world-class amenities will propel Lumena to achieve targeted Platinum status for LEED, WELL BuildingTM, WiredScore and SmartScore Certifications

Lumena by OMNIYAT was launched at Museum of the Future with a captivating reveal that included never-seen-before performances

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OMNIYAT, the leading developer in Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape, has launched Lumena, an ultra-luxury commercial development located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Burj Khalifa district, at the intersection of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai. A work of architectural mastery where every line draws upward, and every space is designed to inspire clarity, confidence, and command, the 48-storey tower will set a new benchmark for workplace environments in the region upon its completion in Q4 2029.

With a Gross Development Value of AED 3.6 billion, Lumena launched at the Museum of the Future with a stunning sound and light show on June 18. Its architectural model will be on display at Studio 12 at The Opus by OMNIYAT from 19-22 June, providing a glimpse into the future of Dubai’s commercial spaces.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT, said: “Lumena is the future of commercial real estate in Dubai. With its location, design, and integrated amenities, we are creating a new paradigm for commercial real estate that aligns with how the next generation of leaders want to work and live. Leveraging technology, innovation and future-proof design, LUMENA’s sculpted form reflects both architectural brilliance and the effortless flow of ideas, ambition, and enterprise. This exceptional project reflects OMNIYAT’s ongoing commitment to shaping the commercial landmarks of tomorrow.”

Inspiration and design philosophy

Drawing from the Latin word ‘lumen’ for illumination and ‘ena’, a Japanese word suggesting blessing, Lumena symbolises clarity, purpose, and forward momentum. The tower’s design integrates panoramic views with natural materials and biophilic elements, bringing light, greenery, and airflow into the workspace to promote wellbeing, productivity, and performance. Every element, from its sculpted façade to double height glazing and natural textures, is engineered for both form and function.

With its slender form and elevated architectural profile, Lumena is strategically designed to maximise views of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and Jumeirah Beach. A series of cantilevered structures throughout the tower introduces unique vantage points and shared amenities that enhance the experience for all occupants. Uniquely located near Business Bay metro station, it is well connected to Dubai’s prime business, retail and lifestyle hubs. Close to Downtown and Burj Khalifa, it is minutes away from major attractions, yet with its soaring form, also boasts Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab & ocean views.

Lumena brings together functional precision and spatial sophistication. The tower comprises 91 shell-and-core office units across three categories: 59 offices (three per floor plate), 30 half floor offices (two per floor plate), and 2 full-floor offices. With an internal office area of 582,184 sq. ft., Lumena is engineered for optimal efficiency, featuring flexible floorplates with minimal columns, a rear-core layout, and clear ceiling heights of 3m within office spaces. Units are offered with full fit-out flexibility, so buyers and tenants can customise layouts, while a palatial use of space, including high ceilings and full height windows, ushers openness and light.

Lumena is strategically located just 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa and 13 minutes from Dubai International Airport, with dual vehicular access points. It offers over 1,000 parking spaces, including designated areas for office use, retail operations, and visitors.

Unparallelled amenities, five-star service

As part of OMNIYAT’s portfolio of unparalleled residential, commercial and hospitality properties, superior service is built into the core experience. A full suite of concierge offerings includes reception, meeting room management, spa and wellness coordination, lifestyle bookings, personal services, and bespoke experiences, such as event planning, luxury travel arrangements, and private shopping. These services are managed by OMNIYAT and draw from the brand’s experience in delivering high-touch hospitality across its award-winning commercial towers, residences and hotels, including Enara by OMNIYAT, and The Opus by OMNIYAT.

Lumena is designed to meet the latest British Council for Offices (BCO) standards, supporting occupancy density of one person per 10 sqm while maintaining spacious, high-end environments. It is targeting multiple world-class certifications, reflecting its commitment to sustainability, occupant wellbeing, and technological integration, including the LEED Platinum certification, the highest ratings for sustainable commercial developments in the world. Lumena is projected to achieve a Platinum WELL Certification from the WELL Building Standard, plus Platinum WiredScore and SmartScore Certifications, the global standards for digitally connected and technologically advanced smart buildings.

Occupants will also have exclusive access to the Executive Club, a purpose-built environment that integrates luxury, discretion, and convenience. Accessible from the upper office floors, this dedicated space offers private lounges, meeting zones, and concierge support, all tailored to the needs of senior decision-makers.

At its summit, Lumena houses the Sky Theatre – intended for high-level forums, product launches, and executive gatherings and offering panoramic views across Dubai. It is equipped with advanced acoustics, LED walls, and modular seating to support a variety of functions.

Wellness is central to Lumena’s philosophy. The Executive Wellness Suite, complete with high-performance training and recovery zones, is designed to support peak physical and mental performance. The Sky Pool, suspended above the city and surrounded by biophilic landscaping, offers a rare sense of stillness and perspective. Wellness floors on Levels 21 and 22, a private Business Club on Level 34, and an exclusive Sky Theatre and event venue at the tower’s apex offer a future-forward take on work-life synergy.

Lumena’s amenities are integrated across the tower and podium to support productivity, wellness, and world-class executive-level experiences. An interconnected podium will house six curated, retail concepts, fine dining, wellness and lifestyle facilities designed to serve building occupants and guests from the Business Bay and Downtown communities.

Lumena is designed by internationally renowned architects and consultants. In Dubai and across the globe, OMNIYAT has created refined works of art that effortlessly blend creativity, quality and rarity. Building on the success of The Opus by OMNIYAT and Enara by OMNIYAT, Lumena by OMNIYAT is the next evolution in the group’s portfolio, designed for business leaders, creatives, and innovators seeking workspaces that reflect growth and ambition.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.