Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AtkinsRéalis (TSX: ATRL), a world-class design, engineering services and nuclear company, has expanded its School of the Future initiative for the second consecutive year in the UAE. The initiative, which introduces students to sustainability, engineering, and technology through experiential learning, brought together participants from four leading schools for the 2025 finals held at Dubai English Speaking College (DESS) on 14 May.

Originally launched in the UK, the School of the Future engages students aged 14 to 16 in designing sustainable school campuses. This year’s UAE edition welcomed teams from Repton School, Jumeirah College, JESS Dubai, and Dubai English Speaking College (DESS). The initiative challenges students to think critically about environmental, social, and technological aspects of sustainability while encouraging them to create forward-thinking campus concepts built for the future.

“As this initiative continues to grow year on year, we are proud to see the strong interest and engagement from both students and educators alike in the UAE,” said Campbell Gray, CEO, Middle East, AtkinsRéalis. “By expanding the programme across more schools in the region, we hope to continue strengthening the link between industry and education by helping young people become future-ready leaders in sustainability and innovation.”

Throughout this project, students were mentored by AtkinsRéalis STEM Ambassadors and guided through a multi-dimensional learning journey. Teams developed sustainable, data-driven design proposals by leveraging AI and prioritised renewable energy, smart infrastructure, and water conservation, while also considering the social impact of their schools on surrounding communities.

The event concluded with a showcase held at DESS, where student teams presented their ideas to a panel of judges from different backgrounds. Presentations were evaluated based on innovation, collaboration, and the practical application of sustainable principles.

"Partnering with Atkins Realis for the School of the Future Competition has been a powerful opportunity to bring industry and education together,” said Laura Reidy, Head of Information, Advice and Guidance, Dubai English Speaking School (DESS). “Our students were inspired by the challenge to think big, design boldly, and reimagine what learning could look like for future generations. We're proud to be part of a collaboration that champions innovation, sustainability, and student voices."

With growing interest across the region, AtkinsRéalis plans to continue expanding the initiative to reach more schools and students in the Middle East. The initiative aligns with the company’s long-term sustainability strategy and contributes directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on education and sustainable communities.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital.