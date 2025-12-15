Audi Revolut F1 Team race livery to be revealed on January 20, 2026 in Berlin

Immersive launch inviting fans to experience the Audi Revolut F1 Team race livery

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Audi Revolut F1 Team has unveiled its official name, logo, and announced that its global launch will take place in Berlin on January 20, 2026. This milestone marks a significant step for the Audi Revolut F1 Team toward joining the Formula One World Championship in 2026. The team name and logo unite Audi F1 and global fintech Revolut, following the confirmation of the title partnership in July 2025.

The partnership with Revolut is a strategic cornerstone of the team’s identity. As a global fintech, Revolut shares the ambition for innovation, performance, and connecting with a diverse, international audience. This collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorship, creating a powerful alliance aimed at challenging conventions and shaping new forms of fan engagement through activations, race access and exclusive app-based benefits for Revolut users. The alliance also extends to key areas of the Audi Revolut F1 Team's operations: integrating Revolut Business into its financial operations and Revolut Pay into its online store for a seamless checkout experience.

For the first time, the Audi Revolut F1 Team will present its full identity at the Berlin launch on January 20. Designed to be an immersive experience, the event will showcase the core pillars of the brand: clarity, technical intelligence, and emotion. To ensure the team’s entry resonates beyond the paddock, the exclusive launch will be followed by a public opening on January 21, allowing fans to be part of the inaugural moment.

A centerpiece of the Berlin launch is the official unveiling of the car’s full 2026 race livery, following the recent reveal of the Audi R26 Concept in November. With less than 50 days to go before the first race, the team will show how the visual identity will shape its debut season and translate Audi's design principles into a striking presence on the Formula 1 starting grid.

As part of the formation of the Audi Revolut F1 Team, Sauber Motorsport AG will be renamed Audi Motorsport AG. The team’s Technology Centre in Bicester, UK will also be renamed Audi Motorsport Technology Centre UK. The company honors its past by keeping the name of Sauber Holding AG and Sauber Technologies AG.

Nik Storonsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Revolut: "Revolut and Audi are uniting in Formula 1 with a global ambition to challenge the status quo and a shared obsession with engineering excellence. The Audi Revolut F1 team name and logo are the first symbols of a powerful alliance that will accelerate Revolut's global growth."

Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG: “Unveiling the Audi Revolut F1 Team name and logo marks another major milestone on our journey into the pinnacle of motorsport. Both give our ambition a clear identity, reflecting a strong vision and innovative spirit. We now look ahead to Berlin in January, where we will officially present this exciting new chapter for the Audi brand to the world.”

Mattia Binotto, Head of the Audi Revolut F1 Team: “This announcement gives a name and a face to the incredible work being done by the team. The team is taking shape, driven by a culture of precision and relentless ambition. The Berlin launch will be the first moment we stand together as a collective and invite our global fan base to join us ahead of our debut in 2026.”

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of the Audi Revolut F1 Team: “Today, our project takes on its official identity. The Audi Revolut F1 Team name is a symbol of the combined strength of our teams in Germany, UK and Switzerland, together with our partners. It provides a banner under which we all unite as we build towards 2026. This is a crucial milestone that energises the entire project and makes our long-term ambition tangible for everyone involved.”

The partnership will play a key role in Revolut's global expansion and journey to 100 million customers, connecting the British fintech - now among the top 10 most valuable private companies in the world - with one of the world's fastest-growing sports. Revolut users will also have the chance to unlock exclusive perks as part of the collaboration.

About Revolut

Revolut is a global fintech, helping people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK, offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 65 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than a billion transactions a month. Across our personal and business accounts, we give customers more control over their finances and connect people seamlessly across the world. www.revolut.com

About Audi

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 22 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2024, the Audi Group delivered 1.7 million Audi vehicles, 10,643 Bentley vehicles, 10,687 Lamborghini vehicles, and 54,495 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2024 fiscal year, Audi Group achieved a total revenue of €64.5 billion and an operating profit of €3.9 billion. As of December 31, more than 88,000 people worked for the Audi Group, more than 55,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands and numerous new models, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, fully networked premium mobility.

Audi will enter Formula 1 for the first time in 2026 with its own factory team and a hybrid drive system (“power unit”) developed in Germany. The Audi Revolut F1 Team is based at three locations: Audi Formula Racing GmbH, which was founded specifically for the project, is developing the power unit in Neuburg an der Donau. Hinwil in Switzerland will be home to the development of the racing car as well as the planning and operating of the races. In addition, the UK Technology Centre in Bicester provides a foothold in the heart of “Motorsport Valley,” offering direct access to top F1 talent and key strategic partners.

Formula 1 is regarded as the pinnacle of motorsport and, with its global reach, is one of the most important sports platforms in the world. Another decisive factor for the entry of Audi is the new FIA regulations, which from 2026, will include sustainable fuels and increase the electric share of the hybrid drive unit to almost 50 percent.