Abu Dhabi, UAE: Object 1 Real Estate Development, an award-winning and rapidly growing developer, has officially expanded into Abu Dhabi with the launch of its first Sales Gallery in the capital, marking a significant milestone in strengthening its presence across the UAE.

To celebrate this achievement, Object 1 hosted an exclusive networking event, “Meet & Greet: Exploring Abu Dhabi’s Real Estate Market,” at the prestigious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. The event brought together over 1,000 attendees, including government officials, VIPs, leading agencies, and top brokers. Renowned media personality Kris Fade compered the evening, ensuring a dynamic and engaging atmosphere for all guests.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, commented, “Abu Dhabi’s market is evolving quickly, and we see tremendous potential for lifestyle-focused developments. Opening our Sales Gallery in Abu Dhabi and hosting this ‘Meet & Greet’ reflects our commitment to building deeper relationships with local partners and clients. This event provides a platform for real estate professionals to share insights, explore collaboration opportunities, and engage directly with buyers and investors.”

Looking ahead, Object 1 is committed to further growth in Abu Dhabi. The company sees the capital as one of the most promising directions for expansion. In addition to the new Sales Gallery, there are already several upcoming projects on Reem Island, supported by a dedicated team focused on delivering design-led, high-quality developments tailored to the evolving Abu Dhabi market.

Object 1 continues to build on its remarkable performance in Dubai, where it has rapidly become one of the top fifteen developers in just three years. In the first half of 2025 alone, the company recorded significant growth in both sales value and volume compared to the same period last year. Since launch, Object 1 has sold over 2,680 units and manages a development pipeline exceeding 4.5 million square feet across high-demand communities, including JVC, JVT, Al Furjan, Sports City, Jumeirah Garden City and Dubai Land Residence Complex. The company currently has 17 active, design-led projects focused on wellness, sustainability, and family- and community-centric living, creating long-term value for buyers and investors alike.

Abu Dhabi’s market fundamentals are strong, with growing buyer demand and increasing interest from high-net-worth individuals and international investors from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The emirate’s diversification strategy and attractive investment yields make it a prime market for sustainable, long-term growth. Object 1’s entry into Abu Dhabi marks the beginning of a new phase of expansion, leveraging its proven track record and design-led approach to meet the expectations of buyers and investors in the capital.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Within just three years, Object 1 has established itself as a leading developer, ranking among the top three developers in Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle and the top 15 developers in Dubai.

With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the

region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality. The company has been recognised with

major industry awards, including Emerging Urban Developer of the Year at the UAE Realty Awards and

accolades at the Arabian Property Awards for LUM1NAR Towers and their flagship sustainable

development EVERGR1N House.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.