Kuwait: Jazeera Airways today welcomed a high-level British delegation to its headquarters in Kuwait, marking an important milestone in UK–Kuwait aviation cooperation and reinforcing the airline’s continued investment in advanced aviation training infrastructure.

The delegation led by Lord Iain McNicol of West Kilbride, United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy to Kuwait, Jordan and Palestine, Qudsi Rasheed OBE, British Ambassador (Designate) to the State of Kuwait and Naz Demir, Country Director – Trade, was received by Marwan Boodai, Chairman of Jazeera Airways, alongside Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, and Capt. Ayman AlShammari, Chief Operating Officer.

Lord Iain McNicol of West Kilbride said: “Kuwait’s first A320neo full‑flight simulator marks a major milestone in UK–Kuwait aviation collaboration. Manufactured in the United Kingdom by Acron Aviation, this state‑of‑the‑art capability will sharpen skills, enhance safety, and expand in‑country training capacity in Kuwait. We are proud to champion partnerships like this and to see British expertise supporting Jazeera Airways’ growth while strengthening connectivity, trade, and tourism between our countries. As Jazeera considers launching direct services to the UK—subject to regulatory approvals—this will deepen people‑to‑people links between our countries, creating more opportunities for students, families, and businesses to travel, meet, and collaborate.”

During the visit, the delegation joined Jazeera Airways’ leadership for a ground-breaking ceremony marking the designated site where the airline’s new A320neo Full Flight Simulator will be located. Scheduled to be operational in early 2026, the A320neo R7e Full Flight Simulator, the first of its kind in Kuwait, has been manufactured by Acron Aviation in the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the occasion, Marwan Boodai, Chairman of Jazeera Airways, said: “It is an honor to welcome Lord Iain McNicol of West Kilbride and British Ambassador (Designate) Qudsi Rasheed OBE to Jazeera Airways as we mark this important milestone. The introduction of Kuwait’s first A320neo full flight simulator is a strategic investment that reflects our long-term commitment to building world-class aviation capabilities in Kuwait. As Jazeera celebrates 20 years of flying this year, we are pleased to also mark a collaboration that strengthens UK–Kuwait ties while advancing aviation excellence in Kuwait and the wider region.”

The state-of-the-art simulator represents a significant upgrade to Jazeera Airways’ training capabilities, enabling enhanced in-country pilot training, and reducing reliance on overseas facilities. Jazeera currently flies to more than 70 destinations and serves around 5 million passengers with a fleet of 23 aircraft. Training future pilots will support Jazeera’s next phase of network growth to more than 100 destinations and over 10 million passengers in the next five years. Jazeera will also expand its fleet with a firm order book of 26 Airbus aircraft, comprising 18 A320neo and 8 A321.

During the meeting, the delegation also discussed broader areas of mutual interest such a building connectivity and further strengthening trade and investment link between the two countries.

In response to strong and growing demand for Kuwait–UK travel, Jazeera Airways is exploring the launch of direct flights to London with Luton Airport, which are subject to regulatory approvals. As the airline works through the approval process, this potential new route underscores their ongoing commitment to expanding its network, responding to customer demand, and supporting Kuwait and UK’s bilateral aviation and tourism development.

With the recent award of a national non-scheduled (charter) air carrier approval by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jazeera is authorized to operate domestic and international charter services from the Kingdom. This further reinforces the airline’s role in supporting regional connectivity, tourism, and economic growth.

Jazeera Airways continues to invest in infrastructure, partnerships, and people as part of its long-term growth strategy, reinforcing Kuwait’s position as a regional aviation hub and supporting the development of local talent.