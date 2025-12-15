Muscat: In a continued effort to redefine premium banking experiences and elevate the standards of modern banking, Sohar International and Sohar Islamic recently signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transom Handling (Oman Ground Handling). The partnership introduces a suite of bespoke airport services exclusively for the bank’s Signature and Infinite cardholders. Under the agreement, premium credit cardholders travelling on local airlines will benefit from a more seamless and efficient travel experience, including Home Check-In, Fast Track Access through immigration and security, and the Land and Leave service for expedited arrivals.

Signed at Oman Airports, the MoU represents a significant milestone in enriching customer journeys and establishes a first-of-its-kind premium travel proposition within Oman’s banking sector. The partnership was formalized on behalf of the bank by Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Premier Banking Officer, and Sayyid Nasr al Busaidi as Executive Director at Transom Handling, underscoring Sohar International’s continued focus on expanding exclusive privileges for its distinguished clientele.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Qader Ahmed Al Sumali stated, “Innovative thinking, thoughtful consideration, and a deep understanding of our clientele guide every enhancement we introduce. For us, designing premium banking solutions begins with attentive listening, observing evolving lifestyle patterns, and anticipating what will elevate the customer experience. Our premier banking clients, in particular, value refined, high-touch services that complement their distinct travel routines. This collaboration with Transom reflects our drive to offer greater ease, sophistication, and meaningful value qualities that shape the standard we continually aim to deliver.”

Adding his perspective, Mr. Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali, Head of Islamic Banking at Sohar International, remarked, “At Sohar International, delivering personalized experiences is more than a service approach; it is a principle rooted in care and genuine understanding. Initiatives such as this bring comfort and distinction to our customers’ journeys, allowing us to be present in moments that matter. By introducing an experience that is intuitive and thoughtfully aligned with their needs, we deepen the trust they place in us and reaffirm our role as a partner that truly understands their priorities.”

In line with this forward-looking approach, the MoU brings a new level of convenience to the travel journey. Through this agreement, Sohar International’s premium cardholders will enjoy a seamless journey designed to streamline both departure and arrival processes. The offering brings together several integrated services, beginning with Home Check-In, which allows customers to complete check-in procedures from the comfort of their home or office, including baggage collection and boarding pass issuance. This is complemented by Fast Track Access, enabling expedited passage through immigration and security checkpoints for a smoother, swifter transition through the airport. Upon return, the Land and Leave service provides accelerated arrival processing, allowing travellers to exit the airport promptly and with minimal waiting time.

During the initial rollout phase, customers may request the service by contacting the Sohar International Call Centre at +968 24730000 at least 48 hours prior to travel, after which Transom will process the request through a dedicated communication channel. As part of the eligibility criteria, Signature cardholders may access the service upon completing a minimum airline spend of OMR 350, while Infinite cardholders can benefit from the service with no minimum spend requirement.

This partnership reflects Sohar International’s long-term strategic approach to redefining value creation by seamlessly integrating banking services with modern lifestyle experiences. It underscores the bank’s commitment to forging purposeful partnerships with leading organizations across complementary sectors, enabling the delivery of holistic and differentiated offerings that align with the evolving expectations of its customers. Through initiatives such as this, Sohar International continues to strengthen its position as a customer-centric financial institution, focused on enhancing the overall experience beyond traditional banking touchpoints, while delivering meaningful, sustainable value and reinforcing its pursuit of long-term growth and institutional excellence.

