Dubai, United Arabi Emirates: Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced a new partnership and technology integration with Delinea, a leader in privileged access management (PAM). The integration connects the Commvault Cloud platform with Delinea’s Secret Server, helping joint customers strengthen credential security, support compliance initiatives, and streamline data recovery.

Securing user credentials is already a familiar challenge for many organizations and is compounded by the proliferation of non-human, machine identities used by applications, scripts, and automated services. In 2025, almost 37% of cybersecurity incidents reported by organizations in the Middle East involved compromised or misused privileged identities.[1] Bad actors know that once credentials are granted or stolen and privileged access is achieved, the door is open to launch attacks that can go unnoticed for some time.

Through this partnership with Delinea, Commvault is extending advanced privileged access management capabilities directly into the Commvault Cloud platform. The integration enables organizations to centralize the management and rotation of credentials across backup environments by storing, governing, and rotating them within a unified secrets vault. This reduces operational complexity and eliminates unmanaged or orphaned accounts that often become easy targets for attackers.

The solution also introduces Just-in-Time (JIT) access, allowing temporary credentials to be automatically issued for each backup or restore job and revoked immediately after completion to minimize misuse. Additionally, the integration enhances audit and compliance readiness by enforcing least-privilege access controls and generating comprehensive audit logs. Organizations can more easily support regulatory requirements including SOX, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR, while ensuring full visibility into every identity interaction tied to backup and recovery operations.

Together, these capabilities help organizations reduce the risk of downtime, strengthen compliance postures, increase IT efficiency, and accelerate threat response.

“Commvault unifies data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery on one platform and continues to expand the power of the platform through integrations that deliver exceptional value for customers,” said Alan Atkinson, Chief Business Development Officer, Commvault. “Our integration with Delinea strengthens customers’ ability to manage credentials and limit privilege misuse, which can help protect against rapidly evolving identity-driven attacks while advancing unified resilience.”

“True cyber resilience depends on both the ability to recover data and the security of the recovery process itself,” said Chris Kelly, President at Delinea. “By extending our privileged access management capabilities to Commvault Cloud, we are advancing identity security, reducing the risks of manual backup credential management, and helping to ensure that recovery systems remain trustworthy and ready when needed the most.”

The Commvault Cloud integration with Delinea is available globally for customers to join at no extra cost. The strategic expansion of Commvault’s security ecosystem continues to enhance the company’s security-related capabilities and helps security and IT teams stay resilient in a world of escalating threats.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea’s leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without complexity. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

[1] KPMG’s UAE Cybersecurity Survey 2025

https://kpmg.com/sa/en/insights/ai-and-technology/cybersecurity-considerations-2025.html