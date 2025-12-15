Dubai: Turkish Airlines has opened its first-ever European lounge at Edinburgh Airport, aside from the world-famous one at its İstanbul hub, bringing another dimension of its world-renowned hospitality to travellers in Scotland. The new lounge further elevates Edinburgh’s premium travel offering while reinforcing airport’s growing role as an international gateway.

Türkiye’s flag carrier, which flies to more countries than any other, hosted a celebratory event at Edinburgh International Airport on 10 December to mark the opening of its eighth lounge outside of Türkiye. Turkish Airlines continues to bring scaled down slices of its five-star Lounge in İstanbul to its international gateways to maintain a seamless and luxurious experience.

Spanning 673m² and accommodating 149 guests, the lounge offers a premium experience with facilities including an open buffet featuring a Turkish pide service at lunch and dinner; a luxury relaxation area with TVs and Wi-Fi; and two prayer rooms. The lounge also includes an accessible restroom for the guests with reduced mobility, a baby care room and flight information screens.

Turkish Airlines Chief Operations Officer M. Akif Konar said: “The opening of our new Turkish Airlines Lounge at Edinburgh Airport marks an important milestone for our airline. As our first abroad lounge in Europe and our eighth outside of Türkiye, this investment demonstrates our deep commitment to our European operations where we already possess a strong presence as the best airline* of the continent. Looking ahead, we will continue to build on our presence in the region and bringing our award-winning hospitality closer to travellers here.”

Edinburgh International Airport Chief Commercial Officer Stephanie Wear, said: "The opening of the new Turkish Airlines Lounge marks an exciting chapter for both us and the airline as they launch their first lounge in the Europe abroad at Edinburgh Airport. It demonstrates Turkish Airlines’ commitment to the airport and to enhancing the travel experience for passengers. Open to all travellers, the lounge offers a relaxing space with fantastic runway views and some great food and beverage options whilst you wait for your flight."

Located on Level 2 near gate 16, the lounge will be available to Turkish Airlines Business Class passengers, Miles&Smiles members (Elite, Elite Plus and Elite Corporate Club) travelling in any class; and holders of the carrier’s Miles&Smiles Premier Visa Signature Card issued in the United States. Guests with a Paid Lounge membership card can also enter the lounge ahead of their flight.

Turkish Airlines operates 10 weekly flights between Edinburgh and Istanbul which allows travellers from Scotland to connect via Turkish Airlines’ unparalleled global network to 356 destinations in 132 countries.

*According to Skytrax Awards for numerous years.

Turkish Airlines Inc.

Directorate of Communications

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 514 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 356 worldwide destinations as 303 international and 53 domestics in 132 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey. The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines. Star Alliance Press Office: Tel: +65 8729 6691 Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com Visit our website or connect with us on social media: