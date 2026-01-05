As Part of Its Strategy to Develop Integrated Projects Using Global Technologies and Standards

Cairo: Advanced Engineering Consultancy (ADVEC), a leader in energy engineering consultancy and project management, announced the signing of two strategic agreements with Green Energy Solutions, the main developer of the energy system within Tarboul Industrial City, one of the world’s largest industrial city in terms of land area, investment volume, and advanced infrastructure.

These agreements come as part of ADVEC’s strategy to strengthen its role in supporting Egypt’s industrial development and sustainable energy plans, through the provision of innovative engineering and consultancy solutions. The aim is to develop integrated projects based on the latest technologies and international standards, contributing to improved energy efficiency, encouraging innovation, and building a strong industrial infrastructure that supports sustainable economic growth within Tarboul Industrial City.

Under the first agreement, ADVEC will act as the engineering and supervisory consultant for the implementation of a major electric substation with capacities of 500/220/66/22 kV, which represents a core hub for connecting Tarboul Industrial City to the national electricity grid, and is considered as a cornerstone of the city’s vital infrastructure, supplying hundreds of factories and industrial facilities and supporting the growing needs of industrial expansion within the city.

Under this agreement, ADVEC will be responsible for preparing basic designs in accordance with international standards and specifications, developing tender documents, supporting tendering procedures and technical evaluation, reviewing detailed designs, obtaining technical approvals, ADVEC will also provide full engineering and on-site supervision, in addition to quality assurance, monitoring commissioning tests, and ensuring that the substation meets global performance and safety standards.

According the second agreement, ADVEC will provide engineering consultancy and supervision services for the establishment of a 20 MW solar power plant within Tarboul Industrial City. This plant represents a strategic step to support clean energy adoption, reduce carbon emissions, and advance sustainability objectives within the industrial city, and it forms part of a comprehensive plan to integrate renewable energy.

Under this agreement, ADVEC will be responsible for preparing basic designs for the solar plant, developing tender documents, conducting technical evaluation of bids, reviewing detailed designs and system and equipment models to ensure optimal efficiency and quality. The company will also provide engineering supervision until reaching commercial operation, monitoring performance and operational efficiency, in line with the vision of transforming Tarboul Industrial City into an integrated industrial model powered by sustainable and reliable energy sources.

Eng. Ahmed Sallam, CEO & Founder of ADVEC, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with Green Energy Solutions, saying: "We are proud to partner with Green Energy Solutions on two projects of this importance and scale within Tarboul Industrial City."

He added: “This step reflects our partners’ confidence in ADVEC’s expertise and our ability to deliver integrated engineering solutions in accordance with the highest global standards, contributing to supporting energy and infrastructure projects that serve the future of industry in Egypt."

Eng. Ashraf Gouda, CEO and CoFounder of Green Energy Solutions, expressed his pleasure at signing the two agreements, saying:"Cooperation with ADVEC represents an important step in supporting the development of energy projects within Tarboul Industrial City." He added: "ADVEC’s engineering team has distinguished expertise in managing detailed works and technical supervision, ensuring project implementation in accordance with the highest global standards."

He emphasized: “This partnership represents a practical step toward building an integrated energy system based on reliable and sustainable technologies, contributing to the rapid industrial growth within Tarboul Industrial City. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ADVEC in the upcoming phases to further develop energy projects within the city and enhance their sustainability and efficiency.”

It is worth noting that this collaboration confirms the commitment of both companies to developing a sustainable energy system in line with the latest global standards, through reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and adopting modern technologies, thereby enhancing Tarboul Industrial City’s regional and global competitiveness and supporting its transformation into a model for smart and sustainable energy.