Mumbai: PropertyPistol has expanded its Dubai Desk operations after facilitating nearly ₹3,000 crore worth of real estate transactions in the UAE over the last three years, as Indian investors scale up overseas residential investments.

Indian buyers currently account for approximately 22 percent of global residential property purchases in Dubai, driven by outbound capital diversification, yield visibility, and regulatory transparency. The Dubai Desk functions as a dedicated cross-border advisory platform supporting Indian participation in the UAE real estate market.

Founded in 2012 by IIT-Kanpur alumnus Ashish Narain Agarwal, PropertyPistol operates across 30+ cities in India and the GCC, with a workforce of over 500 professionals. The company is backed by investors including ICICI Bank, Barings Private Equity, Ashish Kacholia, and Amit Jain, Founder of CarDekho. Cumulatively, PropertyPistol has facilitated more than ₹25,000 crore in real estate transactions, working with over 400 developers across residential and commercial segments.

Dubai-focused activity over the last three years includes the sale of 700–800 residential units in partnership with 58 developers across the UAE. The platform also advised on residential investment mandates exceeding ₹2,000 crore, including several high-value transactions with ticket sizes above ₹5 crore, indicating rising average deal sizes among Indian buyers.

Dubai’s residential real estate market continues to attract international capital supported by tax-neutral income structures, transparent regulatory systems, and the emirate’s long-term economic strategy under the D33 agenda, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s leading financial and business hubs. Limited ready inventory, expatriate population growth, and sustained rental demand have supported price stability across key residential segments.

The Dubai Desk provides advisory services covering investment evaluation, access to RERA-registered inventory, legal and documentation coordination, remittance guidance under India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme, financing advisory, property visits, and post-handover support including leasing and resale facilitation.

Commenting on the expansion, Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder and MD, PropertyPistol, said “Indian investors today are far more global in their outlook. Dubai offers a rare combination of lifestyle, safety, transparency, and strong returns. With Dubai Desk, we are focused on removing complexity from international real estate investing and offering a trusted, fully managed gateway for Indians looking to build long-term global assets.”

PropertyPistol’s Dubai Desk operates across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, alongside offices in major Indian cities, aligning with broader trends of rising outbound capital flows from India into global residential real estate markets.

