Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Emaar Hospitality Group, in collaboration with Lootah Biofuels, announced the rollout of a sustainable yacht fuel offering at Dubai Marina Yacht Club (DMYC) and Creek Marina Yacht Club (CMYC); marking one of the first such initiatives within the GCC’s Leisure Marine sector.

This initiative positions both DMYC and CMYC among the region’s early adopters of sustainable bio yacht fuel solutions for recreational vessels, reinforcing Emaar’s practical approach to sustainability and its alignment with the UAE Net Zero 2050 vision.

Under this collaboration, DMYC and CMYC will begin supplying Sustainable Bio Yacht Fuel (SBYF) produced by Lootah Biofuels, made from recycled cooking oil collected from hotels, residences, and Emaar’s integrated developments. The circular process converts waste oil into a marine-grade biofuel, offering yacht owners a more environmentally considerate fueling option directly at their home marinas.

Nicolas Belleton, of Emaar Hospitality Group, commented: “Sustainability is at the heart of how we operate across our Marinas and Hospitality assets. By introducing Sustainable Bio Yacht Fuel, we are giving our members a tangible, responsible choice that aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals, while setting a new standard for eco-innovation in the leisure marine sector.”

The introduction of SBYF will follow a phased, operational rollout to ensure logistical reliability, consistent fuel quality, and long-term sustainability across marina operations. Yacht owners and club members will have access to SBYF at dedicated refueling points within DMYC and CMYC, providing both convenience and a tangible step toward lower-carbon marine leisure activity.

By implementing this initiative across its Marina portfolio, Emaar continues to take a measured, regionally relevant approach to decarbonisation, focusing on actionable, locally sourced solutions rather than broad claims. The collaboration highlights how circular economy principles can be integrated into Emaar’s Hospitality, Leisure, and Marine operations.

Lootah Biofuels, a UAE-based company specialising in biodiesel blends derived from used cooking oil, will oversee the collection, processing, and supply of SBYF to both Marinas. Its solutions have demonstrated meaningful reductions in carbon emission compared with conventional Marine fuel.

Yousif Saeed Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels, commented: “We are proud to partner with Emaar to bring Sustainable Bio Yacht Fuel to Dubai’s Leisure Marine sector. This initiative demonstrates how locally sourced waste materials can be transformed into high-value energy solutions, supporting both environmental and operational progress across the UAE.”

In its initial phase, sustainable fueling operations at DMYC and CMYC will take place on a scheduled basis, with potential expansion based on uptake and demand. The move is expected to contribute incrementally to reducing CO2 emissions from the region’s Leisure Marine activities.

DMYC already holds esteemed environmental recognitions through its Fish Friendly and Clean Marina accreditations, reaffirming its commitment to responsible and sustainable marine practices. Furthering these efforts, DMYC has introduced a sustainable drinking water initiative through “air water” technology, which converts humidity from the atmosphere into potable water. This environmentally conscious solution has been supplying captains and crew at the marina for the past year. The launch of SBYF builds on this strong foundation, further advancing Emaar’s sustainability agenda within the marine leisure sector in a measurable and impactful manner.

This step forms part of Emaar’s ongoing effort to introduce sustainability across its operations and offerings. By partnering with Lootah Biofuels at Dubai Marina Yacht Club and Creek Marina Yacht Club, the company aims to support the UAE’s climate goals while providing yacht owners and members with a practical, responsible fueling alternative.

“Our goal is to make sustainability actionable, not just aspirational. This partnership is a concrete step toward a cleaner, greener marine experience for all our guests.”, Nicolas Belleton concluded.

About Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Hospitality Group LLC, the wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai-based global property developer Emaar Properties PJSC, manages the company’s growing roster of hospitality and leisure projects. Emaar hospitality owns and manages a diversified portfolio of hospitality assets such as hotels, serviced residences, golf resorts, Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, recreation clubs, Dubai Marina and its associated yacht club. Emaar Hospitality Group’s vision is to be recognised as the premier global provider of personal, innovative and memorable lifestyle experiences. For more information on Emaar, please visit www.emaar.com

For Media enquiries: emaarhospitalitypr@meansdesign.ae

About Lootah Biofuels

Lootah Biofuels, was founded in 2010 in Dubai to address the growing demand for alternative fuels in the region. The first commercial biofuel company in the Middle East, Lootah Biofuels aims to introduce and innovate sustainable solutions for the long-term energy requirements. By rapidly growing production capacity, strengthening distribution channels, and redefining Biodiesel quality, Lootah Biofuels will continue to expand the reach of Biofuels that are sustainable and environment friendly.

For more information, visit: www.lootahbiofuels.com