Paris Saint-Germain has announced a new global partnership with BEYOND Developments, a UAE-based real estate developer born in Dubai and at the forefront of shaping distinctive waterfront destinations. Under this multi-year agreement, BEYOND becomes the Club’s Premium Sleeve Partner until 2029, marking a collaboration that brings together two modern brands influencing the future of sport, design, and contemporary lifestyle.

The BEYOND logo made its debut on the Paris Saint-Germain jersey during the latest national match against Paris FC.

A partnership rooted in shared values

Paris Saint-Germain and BEYOND Developments come together through a shared belief in the power of culture to shape experience. Both operate beyond their core industries, engaging global audiences through identity, creativity, and a clear sense of purpose, and occupying a space where sport, lifestyle, and expression naturally intersect.

Since its launch in 2024, BEYOND has established itself as a design-led force emerging from Dubai, shaping waterfront destinations that prioritise human experience, natural integration, and contemporary living. Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, continues to extend its influence well beyond football, setting global standards through performance, style, and cultural relevance.

This partnership also draws meaning from the cities that define each brand. Paris and Dubai are among the world’s most recognisable urban centres, admired for different yet complementary qualities. Paris represents heritage, fashion, and timeless cultural influence, while Dubai reflects momentum, innovation, and a future-oriented outlook. Together, they symbolise cities that attract global attention, shaping lifestyle trends, inspire ambition, setting new standards for modern living and continually evolve.

Bringing these worlds together, BEYOND and Paris Saint-Germain form a collaboration that connects place, culture, and people. It is a partnership shaped by shared ambition and designed to resonate with audiences who seek experiences defined by creativity, character, and global perspective.

Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer at Paris Saint-Germain, commented: “This partnership with BEYOND Developments represents a powerful alignment between two brands that redefine excellence in their respective fields, with a shared belief that sport and design both have the power to inspire and elevate everyday life. BEYOND’s approach to creating meaningful spaces mirrors our own ambition to connect with people through passion, creativity, and emotion.”

Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments added: “As we begin 2026, this partnership with Paris Saint-Germain sets a meaningful tone for the year ahead. It reflects our belief that great design and great sport share the same power. Both move people, shape culture, and create moments that stay with us. At BEYOND, we design destinations that evoke emotion and inspire connection. Paris Saint-Germain brings that same energy to a global stage. This collaboration allows us to engage audiences through a shared vision of creativity, performance, and modern living, while extending our presence to new communities around the world.”

Bringing Sport, Culture, and Community Together

Through this collaboration, BEYOND and Paris Saint-Germain will activate new touchpoints across sport, culture, lifestyle, and community engagement. These will include curated events, elevated fan interactions, access to players and Club Legends, and premium experiences designed to celebrate the universal language of passion and performance.

For BEYOND, the partnership serves as a natural extension of Dubai’s creative energy and global cultural influence. It reinforces the brand’s international presence while unlocking opportunities to engage diverse audiences across Europe, Asia, and MENA.

A New Chapter of Global Storytelling

This collaboration represents more than shared visibility. It reflects a deeper cultural exchange between Paris, Dubai, and the global communities connected to both brands. Together, BEYOND and Paris Saint-Germain aim to create moments shaped by passion, belonging, and human connection, resonating with fans who seek meaningful experiences both on and off the pitch.

With a global fanbase of 500 million supporters, including 235 million followers across social platforms, Paris Saint-Germain stands as one of the world’s most influential lifestyle and sporting brands. Coupled with BEYOND’s rising presence across the UAE, MENA, and international markets, the partnership marks a powerful new chapter in global engagement.

This collaboration brings together two brands shaping how the world experiences sport, lifestyle, and contemporary living, united by a shared commitment to creativity, community, and bold expression.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970 and crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the first time in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is France's most successful sports Club and a leading force on the European stage. Under Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) ownership since 2011, PSG has grown into a multi-sport institution, excelling in men’s and women’s football, handball, judo, and Esports. In 2022, U.S.-based Arctos Partners invested in the Club to support its long-term growth strategy.

With a global fan base exceeding 500 million and a combined social media following of over 235 million across social media, PSG has become a cultural icon, sitting at the intersection of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Collaborations with global brands like Jordan have solidified its status as a globally recognized lifestyle brand. In 2024, the Club inaugurated the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards for athlete development and performance. As The Club of the New Generation, Paris Saint-Germain blends athletic excellence, cultural influence, and social impact to shape the future of sport and society.

About BEYOND Developments

BEYOND Developments, the bold and forward-thinking real estate brand, represents the next evolution in the UAE’s real estate landscape. Rooted in design excellence and guided by the belief that nature and wellness are integral to modern living, BEYOND creates waterfront destinations where architecture, landscape, and lifestyle exist in harmony. Each development is envisioned as a living narrative, crafted to inspire emotion, create meaningful connections, and elevate everyday life. Guided by five defining pillars of exceptional locations, architectural fluidity, people-centric communities, inclusive excellence, and nature as infrastructure, BEYOND shapes environments that endure, captivate, and reflect the essence of living boldly.

