Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has unveiled an expanded residential masterplan for Dubai Design District (d3), transforming the district into one of Dubai’s most desirable creative-led waterfront neighbourhoods. The development will introduce contemporary canal-front living, cultural quarters, public green spaces and walkable urban streets, creating a fully integrated community where global talent can live, work and innovate.

Located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek, the enhanced masterplan spans 18 million sqft of land. Designed and delivered by Meraas, the neighbourhood blends residential, cultural, retail and hospitality experiences, reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global centre for design, innovation and culture in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The residential expansion also responds to increasing market demand, following the strong performance of recent launches and growing interest from both local and international buyers seeking design-led, well-connected waterfront communities.

A defining feature of the new masterplan is the Design Line, a fully shaded, pedestrian-first spine that seamlessly connects the entire district. Activated through public art, creative installations, community spaces and landscaped green corridors, it will support walkable, human-centric living while strengthening d3’s identity as one of Dubai’s most design-forward urban neighbourhoods. The masterplan is also targeting LEED Silver community certification, with sustainable mobility, enhanced connectivity, energy-efficient design and integration with natural landscapes, including visual links to Dubai Creek and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Five distinct areas will shape the character of the new neighbourhood. Along the canal, the first will introduce contemporary residences and boutique hospitality set against an activated waterfront promenade. The urban core will unite residential offerings with curated retail and dining, integrated with d3’s established global creative ecosystem. A third area will become the cultural heart of the community, featuring performance venues and mid-rise residences overlooking the d3 Bowl. Another will offer a wellness-focused residential setting defined by parks, sports facilities and a mangrove-inspired landscape. The final area will become a centre for creativity, with galleries, studios and loft-style spaces designed to support collaboration, creativity and artistic production.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Expanding the Dubai Design District masterplan into a fully integrated creative neighbourhood is a significant step in advancing the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This development strengthens Dubai Design District’s position as a global benchmark for design-focused urban living and reaffirms Dubai’s status as a destination of choice for long-term investment, talent and innovation.”

Momentum around the district continues to accelerate. Meraas’ recent residential releases at d3 have attracted exceptional demand, including the rapid sell-out of Atelis, a 280-unit waterfront tower, and the successful launch of The Edit, a three-tower development offering 557 design-led homes.

With its expanded vision, new residential offering and distinctive creative identity, the enhanced d3 masterplan will establish the district as one of Dubai’s most inspiring and globally relevant neighbourhoods – a place where creativity shapes everyday life and where the world’s creative community can truly belong.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand. Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding: Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

